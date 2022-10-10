‘It’s just unbelievable’ – Daniel O’Donnell urges those affected by Creeslough tragedy not to be afraid to seek counselling

Father John Joe Duffy lights ten red candles at St Michael's Church in Creeslough, Co Donegal, for the ten victims of the tragedy. PA

Daniel O’Donnell has paid tribute to the 10 victims who tragically lost their lives in Creeslough in Donegal on Friday afternoon.

The singer and Donegal native there are no words to express what the community is currently going through.

“It’s just unbelievable, when I first heard it, I was travelling and the initial thing you don’t even imagine it’s going to be so serious and very quickly I was getting news from home that this was a terrible tragedy,” he told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne.

“I arrived in Dublin, and I knew before I had left that three people had died and then just waiting on the plane, I was standing beside a girl who was travelling back and she said her husband’s first cousin was the first that had been identified that had died.

“There are no words really to express anything of how people must be feeling. Such a small community, everybody knows everybody, a lot of people are related and it’s just beyond comprehension that the like of this would happen.”

O’Donnell said there will be hundreds of people throughout Donegal and neighbouring towns deeply affected by this tragedy.

He also urged those who may not be physically injured to seek psychological help if they need it.

“They just walked on to do whatever they needed to do, never thinking what was ahead of them and in a split-second how life can change,” he said.

“It doesn’t bear thinking about. I don’t know how to express what I would like to say. All we can do is pray for them at this time and let them know that they’re in your thoughts and prayers.

“I would say to people that have survived, don’t hold onto any feeling that is bothering you, there will be people that are not affected in a physical way that will need help and they should address that. Everybody should be attended to, it’s important that people know that.”

Meanwhile, speaking on RTÉ Radio One this morning Ryan Tubridy said what happened in Donegal was an “unimaginable catastrophe”.

Tubridy said the entire country is standing in solidarity with the community of Creeslough as they mourn their loved ones.

“We all woke up to the news on Saturday morning that 10 people had died and truly changing the nature of our weekend and the sense and mood of the island,” he said.

“I’m looking at 10 faces at the front of all the newspapers this morning that we shouldn’t be looking at today, these are 10 people who should be going to school and going to work and having breakfast and getting coffee.

“The three words that leaped out at me over the last 48 hours are the following, one is shell-shocked and that’s how it feels. People are still shell-shocked by the number of victims and the ages of them and the randomness of it.

“People are shell-shocked by how utterly changed their lives are now. The second word that jumped out at me was unimaginable because that’s definitely the word I would use. The magnitude of the grief that these families are going through is unimaginable.

“The number of funerals that are going to have to take place in Donegal are also unimaginable.

“The last word is hope, and I think that’s probably the most important word because that’s what we have to cling to. There is a sense with hope that we can send condolences to the grieving families and lots of love to the community of Creeslough.”