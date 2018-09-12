A toddler has died after a freak accident involving a curtain cord at her home.

A toddler has died after a freak accident involving a curtain cord at her home.

'It's just heartbreaking' - toddler (1) who died after freak tragedy involving curtain cord named locally

The 13-month-old girl passed away despite frantic efforts by family, neighbours and paramedics to save her.

She was apparently strangled when the string from a curtain or blinds accidentally got wrapped around her neck as she played.

The toddler was last night named locally as Leah Troy, the youngest child of Mike and Alice Troy, who live at Delaney Park, just off Dublin Hill in Cork.

The little girl had only celebrated her first birthday last month.

A young couple, the Troys have lived in the area for a number of years.

The accident occurred at the girl's home at Delaney Park shortly before lunchtime yesterday.

It is understood the child was found unconscious with the cord around her neck by her horrified mother who had gone to check on her.

She raised the alarm and, with neighbours, desperately attempted to revive Leah.

She was rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH), where doctors were unable to revive her and she was pronounced dead shortly after admission.

The distraught family were being comforted last night by their relatives, friends and neighbours.

"It is just heartbreaking. Everyone is totally devastated by what happened," one neighbour said.

A file on the matter will now be prepared by gardaí for the Cork Coroner's Court.

A number of such curtain cord tragedies have hit Ireland over the past decade. Toddlers have died in Dublin, Kilkenny and Cork since 2005 after they became accidentally entangled in cords.

Four years ago, a three-year-old Donegal boy had a miraculous escape when he was found entangled in a curtain cord. Doctors were able to revive him.

In 2014, Roisín Redmond (2), from Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny, died after getting accidentally caught in a looped blind cord at a relative's house.

Her mother, Lynda, later issued an emotional safety appeal.

"Maybe I can save someone's life by talking about this. If this can happen to us, it can happen to anyone," she said. "Well, if 10 people check their blinds, then I've made a difference."

A near identical tragedy in February 2009 claimed the life of Arran Malley (2), who died after he got entangled in a cord while playing in the upstairs bedroom of his home in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork.

Arran's parents, Shane and Gillian, launched a determined campaign for better safety on such curtain and blind systems.

They warned in 2009 they didn't want any other family to suffer the heartbreak they were through.

Irish Independent