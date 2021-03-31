A big clean-up operation took place at a popular south Dublin park last night after groups of people out enjoying the first taste of spring sunshine left piles of rubbish behind them.

Photographs and video posted on social media showed the unsightly mess at the popular and scenic park beside the Dropping Well pub in Milltown.

Speaking to Pat Kenny on Newstalk today, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe described the scenes in the park as “a slap in the face” for everyone who was obeying the rules.

Last night, cans, bottles, wrappers and packaging were left strewn all around the park beside the river Dodder before gardaí arrived to move the crowd on.

Quick action by the managers of a coffee dock on the site, as well as locals, meant the rubbish was cleared by this morning.

But local representatives criticised those who left the park the way they did.

“The park and the walkway along the Dodder is used by locals for recreation and exercise, and to see it left the way it was is appalling,” said local councillor Peter O’Brien, a member of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

“It shows a lack of civic responsibility,” Mr O’Brien said. “The rubbish is inexcusable. Dublin City Council and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown do a lot of education in schools about rubbish. This wasn’t kids, this was adults who just walked away from the mess.”

“If you can take the stuff with you to the park you can take it away with you too.”

Video footage on social media showed a large number of people in the park taking advantage of the first signs of summer weather.

But as gardaí arrived people could be seen leaving in a hurry and walking away.

Gardaí confirmed that they attended the area yesterday evening and moved on a large number of people.

“All persons were compliant,” a statement said.

This morning the park was tidy again, and people on morning walks were buying coffee at the Box’d Coffee Dock in the pub car park. Its manager said the facility is part of the pub business, and staff keep the park tidy.

“We look at it as part of our job to keep the area clean and tidy up the grounds,” said the manager.

“I’ve no problem with tidying up. There used to be bins here but they are gone now.”

Local man Ronan Ward was critical of the people who created the mess yesterday evening.

“It was mainly people in their 20s and 30s, and when they were all moved on from here they just went further up the river and gathered there,” he said as he got a morning coffee at the coffee dock.

“I think the take-away drinks is a catalyst for bringing people here and it needs to be better managed.”

Two nearby Luas stations make the park very accessible, and locals said it has an impact on the nearby playground as well, with people congregating around it in the fine weather.

Online Editors