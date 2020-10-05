'It's hit me hard' - Jess Redden opens up about pain of losing her beloved dad

Model Jess Redden has opened up about how hard she is finding the death of her father, Brian, last month.

Writing on his one-month anniversary, the pharmacy student (27) shared a post entitled 'normalising grief' where she spoke about how hard she found it getting bereavement support online.

Spinning

The fitness enthusiast, who's engaged to rugby star Rob Kearney, said her "world stopped spinning" after the passing of her father, a former senior solicitor and dad-of-five.

"Everyone's journey of grief is subjective and sometimes we get out of bed and carry on with our lives, but other days we think, 'what's the point?'" she said.

"The point is that the person we lost never truly leaves us, they would want us to keep going, to keep smiling, laughing and living.

"Losing a parent is not easy, I tried to find support online but grief is something that's not widely spoken about, so to everyone who has lost someone they love - I send all my light and love to you.

"If you can't cope right now, let the people around you do it for you, support is everything.

"To my dad - I love you endlessly and I'm so grateful for every moment we had together, it's hit me hard today but I feel your hands on my shoulders every day, my angel in heaven."

The Dundrum native died at St Vincent's Private Hospital on September 3 and was described as an "adored husband, soulmate and best friend of Linda" as well as a loving father of five daughters.

A change of scenery could prove helpful for influencer Redden, who has dated Kearney for five years and got engaged in New York on New Year's Eve in 2019.

The rugby star recently signed a one-year contract with Australian club Western Force in Perth after ending his 15-year-long career playing for Leinster.

"I am delighted to be joining the Western Force for their upcoming season and excited to play with such an ambitious club who are looking to improve on this year's campaign," Kearney said in a statement.

He will move down under in the new year and is expected to be joined by his fiancee.

Herald