'It's heartbreaking and hard to take' - Irish couple forced to postpone wedding three times due to Covid restrictions

Jasmin and Jay will have to postpone their wedding again

A young Irish couple forced to cancel their wedding three times due to Covid restrictions have spoken about the frustration they feel.

Jasmin Dale-McKay (25) and her fiancé Jay Hall (28), from north Down, have been together for over seven years. The pair originally planned to marry in April in front of 120 family and friends at Orange Tree House in Greyabbey.

Four weeks before the big day, lockdown restrictions saw them move the ceremony to August and cut their guest list in half.

Jasmin and Jay then postponed their wedding to next year, but around a month ago they had a change of heart.

"Our friends were getting married and were able to save the day they had planned, so we felt that since the restrictions had eased that we would go ahead this year after all ," Jasmin said.

The couple set a new date of October 31, but now they are back to square one.

Expand Close Carole and Calvin were due to get married on October 28 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Carole and Calvin were due to get married on October 28

"The venue were in touch this morning confirming that they will now have to close for four weeks, so it's not going to happen," Jasmin explained.

"It looks as if we'll just have to move the ceremony, possibly to next year again, but it's something we still need to discuss. Obviously we were aware of all the speculation, but hearing the new restrictions confirmed was heartbreaking and hard to take.

"We had built ourselves up to all these dates that we kept thinking were going to happen, and three times now we're at the point where they're not going to happen.

"The stress of having to rearrange everything again and again has been the worst part of it all and then not knowing what's coming next."

The new restrictions mean that couples South of the border must limit weddings to six people, while North of the border there have been further changes to the rules for weddings, civil partnerships and receptions.

The Executive's tougher measures to stem the spread of coronavirus mean wedding ceremonies and civil partnerships are to be limited to 25 people, with no receptions, from next Monday.

Covid-19 restrictions toughened last month had already banned live music from being played at wedding receptions.

This was a blow for Belfast couple Carole Cushinan (37) and Calvin Holohan (36), who have been an item for over a decade and have two children.

The couple were left in limbo just a fortnight before their planned nuptials.

For Calvin, whose family runs the popular restaurants Holohan's at the Barge and Holohan's Pantry, yesterday's news was a double blow.

"We were due to get married at the Barge on October 28 with around 35 guests," he said.

"I had an impending sense of doom anyway even before Carole shook me awake this morning with the news.

"She is wonderfully pragmatic and optimistic, but I can just tell that this has hit her quite hard. I'm obviously disappointed too.

"It was a tough decision setting that date anyway as most of my family, including my father, live in Co Mayo, so they couldn't travel due to the restrictions in the Republic.

"It was always going to be hard without having some really important people there, so maybe, by postponing, this will mean that they can be there with us."

Belfast Telegraph