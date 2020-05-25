'It's guidance. We’re asking people to use their head' - official who discouraged picnics after Taoiseach pictured eating in park with friends

A senior government official who discouraged people from having picnics has now said the advice is "guidance" after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was pictured in the Phoenix Park eating with friends.

Last week Department of the Taoiseach Assistance Secretary General Liz Canavan discouraged people from having picnics at nature trails and beaches.

She said: "If you're visiting a public amenity try not to stay too long at the site or have picnics. Please do your exercise and then go home."

Ms Canavan this week declined to comment specifically on the images of Mr Varadkar in the Phoenix Park saying she has not seen them.

Asked if it is ok to have picnics when people meet up outdoors she said: "We’re not madly encouraging people to be... taking up a lot of space and time in amenities where they’re cramped.

"That’s the main thing. People should try to keep throughout. Again this is guidance. We’re asking people to use their head".

Mr Varadkar and his partner Dr Matthew Barrett have been living in the Steward's Lodge on the Farmleigh Estate in the Phoenix Park during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Taoiseach is paying a nightly fee to stay in the residence.

Photographs emerged of Mr Varadkar and Mr Barrett meeting friends at the Wellington Monument.

Mr Varadkar's s spokesman last night said: “The Taoiseach was in the Phoenix Park with his partner Matt and two friends on Sunday Afternoon, in line with public health guidance.”

“He was within 5km of the Steward's Lodge, where he is staying during the Covid Emergency,” he added.

Groups of four people are permitted to meet outside under phase one of the Government’s roadmap for reopening the country.

In photographs circulating on social media Mr Varadkar and his partner are shown socialising with two other friends.

The Taoiseach and his friends are pictured with their shirts off enjoying a picnic during the warm weather on Sunday afternoon.

Gardai are seen walking near Mr Varadkar but were not with the Taoiseach.

A number of people posted photographs and videos on Instagram and Twitter.

Users of the social media platforms claimed Mr Varadkar was breaching the two metre social distancing rule with his group of friends.

Ms Canavan was asked about these claims today.

She said she had not seen the images and would not comment on whether people were two metres apart.

Ms Canavan was asked if there's a length of time that people are allowed to meet up with those from other households.

She said: "If you’re in your own household you can sit beside your own household. If you’re meeting others it’s limited to four. In terms of the length of time. There’s nothing specified. This is guidance."

She added: "I suppose the thing we have been saying is if you go to a very crowded place where it’s not going to be possible to do the two metres you should go somewhere else.

"Ideally if you’re going to a popular place like the seaside where people might want to go for a swim you should have your swim and go so that more people can have a chance to use the same amenity."

