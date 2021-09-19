‘It’s great to shine a light on an important topic’ – delight as two Cork teens win first prize at EU science awards

Cork teenagers Cormac Harris and Alan O’Sullivan have triumphed, taking home first prize at this year’s European Union Contest for Young Scientists (EUCYS).

The duo landed the prestigious prize with their project entitled: “A statistical investigation into the prevalence of gender stereotyping in 5-7 year olds and the development of an initiative to combat gender bias”.

Cormac and Alan attend Coláiste Choilm in Co Cork, and won the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2020 with their project that aimed to identify how early gender stereotyping can be identified.

Cormac and Alan, both 18 and doing the Leaving Cert, said there will be no celebrations as, “we have school in the morning”. They were 16 when they conducted the research.

“We can’t believe it. It’s brilliant. It’s great to shine a light and give exposure to such an important topic and to have people talking about it again,” Cormac told Independent.ie

Unfortunately, for the Cork teens, they were unable to travel to Salamanca in Spain to collect the prize in person, but they convened at a hotel in Cork with Gregory Tarr, the 2021 winner of the National BT Young Scientist of the Year award.

Gregory, also took home a third prize for his technology project entitled: “Towards detecting state-of-the-art deepfakes.”

Greg is also a Cork teen and Alan joked that “there is something different in the water down here” that led to such success for the county on the European stage.

Cormac and Alan set out to investigate the prevalence of gender stereotyping in 5-7-year-olds and they carried out six “visual and child-friendly” surveys with 376 students to gauge how prevalent stereotyping was in this age bracket.

“The second part of our project was to develop an initiative in schools to combat gender bias,” Alan said.

“We developed a checklist for teachers so they know what to be aware of in the classroom, a jingle for children to learn, and we also created a website where all of these resources can be accessed,” the 18-year-old Leaving Cert student added.

The pair thanked their school Coláiste Choilm in Ballincollig for allowing the time to conduct their research, but also credited their secondary education for the inspiration for the project.

“When we were in Transition Year and we were picking our Leaving Cert subjects, we observed that the majority of the students going for STEM subjects such as physics were boys and those going for non-STEM subjects such as art or Home Economics were girls,” Cormac said.

“If you look at it across all of Ireland, 15.9pc of boys choose physics for the Leaving Cert, but just 5.9pc of girls pick it

“That’s what inspired us to see where this gender bias comes from and we decided to right back to the start of education to see,” Cormac said.

They felt the age group they chose were perfect as they were able to comprehend what was required of them but weren’t old enough to concoct “socially desirable answers”. This gave the pair a reliable data set, they believe.

Aside from the cash prize, the most important aspect of winning the competition, Alan and Cormac believe, is the exposure on a subject very important to them.

“We would love if teachers implemented our resource kit, and just to get people talking about it - that’s the first step. We don’t want anyone limited or wasting their ability due to gender stereotyping or bias. We want males and females to enter whatever career they see fit, no matter what their gender,” Alan said.

This year’s EUCYS was hosted virtually in Salamanca and young scientists, aged between 14 and 20 years, competed from 39 countries across Europe and the world.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s event brought together contestants from 2020 and 2021.

Mari Cahalane, Head of the BTYSTE, said “I am incredibly proud of our BTYSTE alumni Cormac, Alan and Gregory who have represented Ireland so well at this year’s European Union Contest for Young Scientists.

“Cormac and Alan are now Ireland’s 16th winners in the competition’s history, and it is Ireland’s second consecutive first prize win - a fantastic achievement and a credit to level of innovative and STEM talent that the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition showcases each year”.



