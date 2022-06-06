‘It’s great to be back’ – Over 110,000 flock to Bloom over Bank Holiday weekend

Miss Ireland Pamela Uba pictured with newly crowned Brightest at Bloom winners Ailbhe Rosie Darley (6) flowers in her hair and Fiadh Ellie Murphy (6) Photo: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

Over 110,000 visited Bloom over the Bank Holiday weekend with a Peter McVerry Trust (PMVT) garden winning the coveted People’s Choice Award.

Thousands upon thousands flocked to Bord Bia Bloom in the captial’s Phoenix Park following a three year pause.

Tara McCarthy, Bord Bia’s Chief Executive said: “The phrase I’ve heard repeated most over the past five days has been ‘It’s great to be back’.

“This has been reflected in the enthusiasm and positivity from visitors, exhibitors, show garden designers, volunteers and staff throughout the weekend. Not even the reliably unreliable Irish weather could dampen spirits in the Phoenix Park.”

The People’s Choice Award has today been presented to a show garden designed for the Peter McVerry Trust. Pathways to Home was designed by Seán O’Malley and Oisín Griffin.

Oisin, managing director of Griffin Landscape Architecture in Terenure, south Dublin, told the Irish Independent the concept was created after meeting a homeless man who was receiving support from the charity.

“We met with one of the clients (of PMVT) a few weeks ago over coffee,” Oisin said.

“Through the conversation, we found out the story of how he became homeless and then eventually we found out about his connection to nature.

“That really resonated with us and it really pushed us to consider what is people's inherent need for nature. Nature helps everyone’s mental health, so seeing something beautiful could really help someone who needs it get through a tough time.”

The garden represents the journey from homelessness and sleeping rough to living in a safe, secure home. The concept is to provide a respite away from homelessness.

Laura Hally, head of communications at PMVT, said the garden will now be recycled and transported to the charity’s emergency accommodation service in Kildare.

“It's going to be turned into a mindfulness garden there and our clients are going to work with the materials to build the garden and to look after the garden,” Laura said.

“It's a very meaningful garden to a lot of our clients. Our Housing First clients helped us plant the garden. Last week, they were here on site and they were planting.

“The whole garden symbolises the journey from someone sleeping rough to the pathways that are at different heights and different angles, to symbolise that not everything in life is straightforward.

“We’re looking to create a really peaceful haven. We want people to come away from our garden with the feeling that people who are experiencing homelessness can lead a happy and full life, but they need the support to do so.” The garden was also awarded gold by the show garden judges.

Ms McCarthy was delighted with the turnout to the event across the weekend. She said: “Equally, we’ve welcomed new fans of the festival, many of whom gained a new appreciation for gardening and locally produced food over the past three years.

“This was another theme of the weekend – the multitude of benefits that gardening, horticulture, and outdoor spaces can bring to our lives, plus the importance of supporting local food and drink producers. We’re already looking forward to Bord Bia Bloom 2023 and the opportunity to once again showcase the best of Irish horticulture, food and drink to the Irish public.”

The Enable Ireland Respite Garden will be recreated at the charity’s Rathmore House Respite Centre in Arklow, County Wicklow and will be used as a template for other centres.

All elements of Woodie's Seomra Eile garden will be reused with the plants distributed to primary schools in the County Laois area.

The plants and shrubs from Aldi’s Sustainable For-est Garden will go to Barnardos locations around Dublin.

This year’s event featured 19 show gardens, nine postcard gardens and 17 nursery displays, over 80 food and drink producers and 130 retailers.

Almost 17,000 people availed of Bord Bia’s free shuttle bus to and from Bloom. More than 5,000 plants were left for safe keeping in the Plant Créche while their owners explored the festival.

Over 250 retail and foodservice buyers attended. The festival said they had a “combined buying power of €20 billion.” They met with around 80 Irish food and drink companies at the Bord Bia trade breakfast.