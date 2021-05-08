‘It’s good to be back – but there’s nervousness about the back rents that have piled up over lockdown’

A life-coaching session is under way on Zoom just for hairdressers, with well over 100 people logging on to take part. The mood is mostly ebullient as they brace themselves for the big reopening on Monday.

It has been a long time away from the buzzy environment they love and the clients and co-workers they consider family.

But as well as excitement, there is anxiety – and some sadness – with many aware they may have lost loyal and much-loved customers in the interim.

Life coach Mark Fennell tries to ease any anxieties by reminding them of the passion that led them into hairdressing in the first place.

Read More

There will be grief – but he urges them not to take it home with them.

He explains afterwards that he likes to give “practical advice like your grandmother would give”.

“This was more about getting people in the zone, so to speak – but after the coaching session, they were definitely excited to get back.

“There’s the nerves around the virus itself but more than that, the majority of the feedback was, ‘let’s get back to work’.”

Vice-president of the Irish Hairdressers Federation, Lisa Eccles, was back in her own salon, Zinc Hair & Beauty in Dublin’s Kilmainham, taking delivery of 30 boxes of colour and cleaning down the front of the shop.

During lockdown, she had been running an online store selling their shampoos and conditioners but the low margins hardly made it worthwhile, she admits.

“For me it was more that it kept us connected to our clients and it kept a bit of money coming in.”

When they found out they were closing in December, they told their regulars to book in for their next appointment whenever that would be, “so that’s basically our waiting list,” Lisa says. “But we never thought we’d be closed ’til May.”

“Every phone call you make it’s like telling people they’ve won the lotto,” she laughs.

Once they get through that list, they will open up the phone lines and online bookings.

She‘s looking forward most of all to the catch-ups with clients. “They want to know how you are, how your children are and your husband is – and it’s the same for us. Some of our clients have had babies or have become grandparents.”

One of her clients has been in touch to say she has had cancer treatment and has lost all her hair so she won’t be back for now.

“You’d be affected by that. You’re so close to them. Your relationship with your hairdresser is different.

“You don’t really have the chats when you’re going into your dentist.”

With the personal services industry only accounting for seven associated cases of Covid throughout the whole of 2020, Lisa admits it has been frustrating but that the Government was trying to stop the movement of people.

“Now before any non-essential retail, they’ve opened us first and that’s recognition that we’re safe and happy to have us back. Simon Harris is basically rocking a bob at the moment.”

Industry-wide, there is nervousness about the debt, mostly in back rents, that have piled up during the lockdown.

“I know three salons that have decided to close because there is no point reopening with the level of debt coming back,” she says.

Hairdresser Tricia Lawlor is preparing to reopen her own small salon, Tricia’s outside New Ross in Co Wexford.

“We’ll have a full six-day week starting at 7am on Monday and staying open ’til 7pm or 8pm most evenings until we get through our list.”

“But it’s great to get back to some sense of normality, and to be able to cheer people up and let them get back to themselves again instead of sitting at home looking out the window. It’s very bad for mental health. People miss mass and the chat and the company,” she says.

Personal trainer Stephen Ward from Ongar in Dublin launched The Barbell Barber in three gyms across the city during the first lockdown but was only open a week when the second lockdown was announced.

Now he’s looking forward to getting the chance to build up the business properly.

With a separate entrance, his Artane location can open on Monday, while his Smithfield venture will likely open next month.

“I’m hoping people will see the value of having the experience of getting a haircut in a nice environment instead of the back garden. There’s more fun and feeling the hustle and bustle and the buzz of the place,” he says.