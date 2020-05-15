'It’s going to be a difficult few years' - Supermac's founder Pat McDonagh on coronavirus crisis

Supermac's founder Pat McDonagh has predicted that the crisis left in the wake of the pandemic will lead to “a difficult few years” for tourism and food industries.

Speaking to Des Cahill on Des's Island Discs on RTÉ Radio One this evening, the entrepreneur said that it will be the middle of next year before those industries return to normal.

“It’s going to be a difficult few years,” he said.

“It’s the uncertainty of the situation is your biggest challenge, you can’t make any plans for the future because it changes day to day.

“The tourism sector and the food business we’re involved in has been affected extremely heavily and I don’t see that coming back until probably the middle of next year or hopefully a bit earlier,” he added.

“You have to adapt to that situation and do what you have to do.”

Some stores opened with limited food services on April 22, providing delivery, drive-through or drive-and-collect systems.

The businessman also explained the story behind the famous Supermac's name.

“I was christened Supermac after I had a particularly good game against Jarlath’s of Tuam at the time and that’s how it came about,” he said, adding that Supermac was a famous footballer, the “Renaldo of the time”.

However, this famous name resulted in a trademark lawsuit from McDonald’s, who had trademarked the name.

“They’re the leaders in the field but sometimes bigger companies can challenge smaller companies. They’re good competition,” explained Mr McDonagh.

“The advantages we have over [McDonald’s] that is our decision making is pretty much local, theirs is based in Chicago in the head office.”

He said that he felt that around 800 trademarks by the retailer “wasn’t fair”.

“I felt this wasn’t fair.

“Even though 15 or 20 other companies had taken on the trade mark dispute prior to us us, some of them had kind of pulled out because it’s expensive and it goes on a long time and it’s very time consuming,” he said.

“When we realised I think it was over 800 trademarks being held by McDonalds at the time, that they weren’t using that were just preventing other businesses and companies from trading, we went the whole hog.”

He said that winning the lawsuit was due to a “great team”.

“We had a great team behind us,” he added.

“There’s very little you cannot achieve if you have a good team with you.”

Online Editors