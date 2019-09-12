Albert Tobin and his fiancée bought their house on Crumlin Road before any rumblings of Bus Connects.

'It's going from a busy two-lane road to a motorway'

Mr Tobin, an architect, says he and his partner cycle everywhere.

Under the Bus Connects plans, the young couple will lose about two metres of their front garden.

"It equates to about 32 square metres to the front of the house," Mr Tobin said.

There is also one "nice" tree on the Crumlin Road, a cherry blossom - which sits right outside his house.

"We are new to the area, we love the area. It's a great place to live," he said.

"Would we have bought if the garden was two metres shorter originally? Probably. But would we have bought if it had been on the side of a four-lane road? No. It's going to go from a busy two-lane road to a four-lane motorway."

Mr Tobin believes an extra bus lane could fit on the Crumlin Road without any land acquisition.

"If we rationalised the land, reduced footpath widths, it could be done," he said.

"Public transport in the city needs to be upgraded, nobody objects to that. If they had said we are putting a Luas line outside your house, it would have been easier to stomach."

Irish Independent