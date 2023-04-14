It’s full-on Biden mania as Ballina prepares to welcome Joe home

With 20,000 people due to greet Biden, Mayo town is set to dazzle

Ernie Caffrey with a brick from the Blewitt family homestead which will be presented to Joe Biden. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Eamonn Walsh pictured ahead of the visit of Joe Biden to Ballina, Co Mayo. Picture: Gerry Mooney

It's only when you watch a town frantically preparing for the arrival of a VIP guest that you realise the extent of the sprucing-up that is possible when the authorities decide to blow the budget.

Anything that could be painted in Ballina had been painted – with a last-minute mural of Croagh Patrick the final flourish. Anything that could be cleaned had been cleaned – down to the street paving brought back to mint condition.

Alarming clouds of steam and jets of water had puffed through the door of the cosy American diner-style Junction cafe in the morning, startling those who were breakfasting and sending staff running to lay down towels.

By late afternoon, they were ready: Ballina was officially dazzling. The next Tidy Towns title is in the bag, and sound checks were ringing out across the fast-flowing Moy, where the stage has been set up outside St Muredach’s Cathedral for the big event this evening.

However, what looked like an ingenious and very thoughtful row of seats being put in place along the bridge turned out not to be so. “No seats, no – a barrier,” said a council worker.

About 20,000 people have registered for tonight’s proceedings, which have been modestly advertised as “Remarks by President Joe Biden”, but which locals hope will outstrip all that has been seen so far during this visit.

With the president having met the Louth branch of the family for a drink at the Windsor pub on Wednesday, the Mayo branch is anticipating a similar get-together.

But the details are being kept carefully under wraps.

“We’re hoping to meet him before the speech,” said Joe Blewitt, a distant cousin of the US president.

“There are one or two things planned, but we’re waiting for clarification.

Eoin Duffy, of Jimmy’s cafe, Ballina. Photo: Gerry Mooney

“These things are never confirmed until the last minute because of security.”

If it works out as planned, Mr Biden, his son Hunter and his sister Valerie Biden Owens will meet up with a Blewitt family gathering of around 14 to 20 people, including Joe Blewitt’s sister Laurita, his wife Deirdre and their children, as well as his father Brendan and his sister Catriona at some stage this afternoon.

“It’s a serious deal and we are all really looking forward to it,” said Joe. “And the place is looking absolutely fabulous.”

While Louth might have been the scene of President Biden’s Black and Tans gaffe, Ballina is confident they have the upper hand, with “the gaff” – an ancient-looking brick fireplace that is said to be the last remaining vestige of the homestead Biden’s Blewitt ancestors lived in before leaving for America in the 19th century.

The president’s great-great-great-grandfather Edward Blewitt and his wife Mary Reddington moved to the US in the autumn of 1850, and he established himself as a land surveyor in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The fireplace, which is thought to be built from bricks made by Edward Blewitt himself, now forms part of the wall of a house owned by local woman Catherine O’Reilly Barrett.

Only two weeks ago, her husband Paul took down the hedge that had obscured the fireplace and Catherine planted flowers in the colours of the American and Irish flags on the off-chance Mr Biden might stop by.

“We don’t think he will because we haven’t had anyone from security on to us, but it would be great if he did,” Catherine said.

In any case, President Biden will today be presented with one of the bricks from the fireplace, carefully encased in Perspex, by Ernie Caffrey, whose framing business is on the other side of the wall.

Local brothers Thomas and Eoin Duffy had pulled out all the stops to open their new drive-through coffee shop, Jimmy’s at The Biden Corner, in time for the presidential visit.

“It’s two hours old – we haven’t slept in days,” said Eoin.

“When we heard news that he was coming, we fast-tracked the opening just before he came.

“It was tight deadlines, running on about three hours’ sleep, but we got it done.”

They had ordered 10,000 special commemorative paper cups emblazoned with President Biden’s image and the slogan “Keep the faith, Joey” in a nod to Biden’s strong Catholic roots.

Every corner of Ballina was alive.

Two little girls were running up Pearse Street with gigantic American flags whipping in the wind.

Turn the corner and there was a small trad group vigorously playing as a Japanese TV crew looked on.

A council van passed by with four workers inside, beaming with good spirits. Every pub and cafe in Ballina was heaving with locals soaking up the excitement.

We were in full-on Joe Biden mania territory, so why try to fight it when we might as well enjoy it?

Some people get very upset about this sort of thing. They wince at what they see as the paddywhackery and the misty-eyed nostalgia for the auld sod of the Irish-American contingent.

But strip back the cynicism and the sentiment and what you have is a remarkable tale of resilience – a brickmaker, his wife and his family of eight children who left the desolation and desperation of Famine-stricken Mayo and whose descendant now returns as the highest-ranking citizen of the United States.

Without a shadow of a doubt, it is as big a deal as it is being hyped up to be as this long-lost son comes home to the west.