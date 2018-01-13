A Dublin family was recovering last night following a terrifying ordeal in which their 13-month-old child was abducted during the theft of a car.

A Dublin family was recovering last night following a terrifying ordeal in which their 13-month-old child was abducted during the theft of a car.

'It's frightening' - Baby abducted after 'family member left car engine on and returned to the house'

The incident happened at around 7.30am yesterday, when an Opel car was taken from the driveway of a house at Park Vale, Baldoyle, by a man.

Anyone who saw this car between 7.30am and 8.15am this morning is urged to contact the gardai

The child was in the back seat at the time. It is understood that the engine was running and a family member had momentarily returned to the house when the car was stolen.

They then looked on horrified as the man sped away with the baby in the back of the car. Unharmed

The car and the child were found 45 minutes later in the Clongriffin area. She was unharmed. The mother of the baby said last night that she did not want to discuss the terrifying incident.

However, she confirmed to the Herald that the child was fine. Asked how everyone was, she said: "There's nothing to say, everybody's OK, she's perfect."

A neighbour, who did not know the family, said it was "frightening". Bernie Hutchings said nothing like this had ever happened before.

"It's quiet around here," she said.

"It's frightening to think that something like that would happen. Her husband, Tony, said he heard a car screech early in the morning but paid no attention.

"I came down the stairs this morning and I heard a screech of brakes, but I thought it was someone messing about, driving like that," he said. A local worker, who lives in the same street as the family, said: "We're dumbfounded to, be honest - this is a quiet area with no traffic going through it, so it doesn't make any sense.

"Thank God the baby was all right, but we would like to know why this happened because people are on edge now." A young mother, who lives close to the area where the baby was taken, said: "I will definitely think twice about security now - I'd say this will change the behaviour of every parent around here. It's sad because you felt so at ease here before this. Now I'll be on my guard." Local Independent councillor Keith Redmond said: "The community is stunned and shocked that someone would do something like this."

Gardai have appealed for witnesses or anyone with any information to contact Raheny Garda Station on 01 6664300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Online Editors