‘It’s filling people with joy’: Irish woman creates Foclach, the Irish version of Wordle

A woman has created an Irish version of the popular online word game Wordle – and it has blown up worldwide with people in over 70 countries playing it.

Web developer and Irish language enthusiast Linda Keating developed the game called Foclach soon after Wordle went viral.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Ms Keating said; "I speak Irish but I don’t have great Irish, but I do enjoy it and I love word games so as soon as Wordle became big I thought ‘I can make an Irish language version of this’.

"I thought I think it’ll be fun for me to try and practice my Irish a bit and really that was my first motivation.”

The original game, created by Josh Wardle, is a daily game that gives users one round of play per day and it has become incredibly popular on Twitter as it allows users to share their score on the social media platform.

The aim of the game is to guess a mystery five-letter word, known as the ‘Wordle’ in six tries.

After each guess, the colour of the tiles will change to reflect how close their guess was to the word.

Three days ago, Mr Wardle announced that he has sold the game – which has amassed an audience of millions- to The New York Times for a reported “low seven-figure sum”.

Players are worried that they may have to pay for the game in the future. The New York Times said it will “initially” remain free but its general manager of games said it’s a “little early for us to talk about where we might go with the game.”

But Ms Keating, the creator of Foclach, said she has no plans to monetise her Irish word game, which has attracted over 10,000 users.

“I don't want to monetise it, I’ll never put it behind a paywall or I’ll never put ads on the website, I won’t do that,” the web developer said.

"I’ll keep it going the way it is as-is for as long as I can.

“We will see in the future but I’ve no intention, it’s not something that I think should be monetised because part of the pure joy is pulling together this community of Irish language speakers and that for me is the most important thing.

"That’s the joy of the whole thing and that’s the reason people are enjoying using it because it’s this simple, honest, honourable endeavour.”

The Irish language enthusiast said it’s incredible to see how far the game has reached, and she’s delighted it’s bringing a community of Irish-speaking people together.

“It fills me with such joy. There are 70 countries worldwide that have played the game so far, it’s amazing,” she said.

"I saw someone play it in Togo there two days ago and, the idea of somebody abroad playing with this little Irish game, I just think it’s very magical.”

Ms Keating, who is a big fan of word games and has created two others in the past, said it was relatively easy to develop Foclach, the more difficult part was getting a list of five-letter words together.

“I took a clone of another version of Wordle, I didn’t take a clone of Josh’s actual game, I took a spin-off of his game and cloned that as my foundation step so I was able to get that up and running really fast,” she explained.

"Then I had to get the word list, so I got a word list that was published online on an open-source source and then I got another word list from my partner who is an Irish language speaker so I was able to get those word lists, which is the most important part.”

The web developer originally created the game so it could be played multiple times, and there wasn’t a daily word like Wordle.

However, after receiving feedback she decided to make the default game similar to the original game, in that users can play the same word as each other every 24 hours, but there is still an option to play multiple times in ‘practice mode’.

"Ever since I put in the extra feature with the two modes, that's when it really took off and everyone was sharing their results with each other so it creates community amongst people,” she said.

“I think that's the magic of the original design and that’s why people enjoy it.

“The beauty of the game is that it’s lightweight and it doesn't have any expensive graphics, it’s very simple, it’s the kind of thing you would have seen on the web going back to the 1990s.

"It’s a very bare-bone, humble, simple, little app and I think that’s the charm and I think that’s why people are enjoying it.”

You can play Fochlach online here.