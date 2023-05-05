It’s Donald, duck! Former president Trump boasts of 295-yard swing but some dodgy ball placements raise doubt

Donald Trump drives a golf cart while playing at his course in Doonbeg, Co Clare. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA© PA

Nicola Anderson

A neat stack of steel barricades outside the wall of the church may or may not have been a visible emblem of what Doonbeg had hoped of this trip.