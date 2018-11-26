More than 100 motorists have been caught speeding on the M7 today after two speed vans were placed there as part of a slow down campaign.

'It's disappointing' - More than 100 motorists detected speeding on day one of slow down campaign

Gardaí have issued another warning to motorists travelling on the busy road between junctions 8 and 11 to obey the speed limit while roadworks are ongoing.

Two GoSafe vans were deployed to the area this morning and a number of drivers were caught breaking the 60km/h.

Since roadworks commenced on the M7 route, more than 500 fixed penalty notices have been issued by An Garda Siochana for dangerous driving and speeding.

Recent incidents include vehicles breaking through crash barriers, driving at very high speeds and poor lane discipline.

Speaking this afternoon at Naas Garda Station, Superintendent Declan McCarthy said: "We would like to thank all of those who have heeded our warnings in advance of this latest operation.

"It is however very disappointing that so many motorists have been detected breaking the limit on the first day of this augmented speed enforcement campaign. The aim of this operation is to keep motorists and construction staff safe while works continue and keep traffic moving and prevent unnecessary delays on the route."

Online Editors