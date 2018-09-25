Players from Magheracloone GAA Club in Co Monaghan will have to find alternative grounds after a massive sinkhole damaged their pitch beyond repair.

'It’s devastating. We have lost our club and sense of community' - huge sinkhole forces GAA club to shut

A team of geologists from the UK are currently investigating the causes of and damage from a massive sinkhole that appeared yesterday, sparking fears that other parts of the land could also be vulnerable to collapse.

Francis Jones, chairman of the affected club said although they haven't received the official result of the report yet, they know they "will be off the site for good."

"There is too much damage done," he told Independent.ie.

"There are still geologists in there doing reports on what caused it and how extensive the damage is, so it will be a few days before we get any clarity but will be off the site for good."

Mr Jones thanked the generous offers from neighbouring clubs, offering their pitches for training, which he says they will take up for the short term.

"Local clubs in Cavan, Monaghan and Meath have offered us use of their fields. We are thankful for that and will have to take them up on that but eventually we have to find an alternative field for training.

"We could have up to five different teams training every day on the pitch. There is a community centre there too, running events all the time. It's a headache none of us wanted.

"After we get the results of the examination by the geologists we will have to look at a long term option but at the moment we are in limbo. It’s an awful upheaval , it’s devastating.

"We have lost our club grounds and our sense of community."

A nearby school and houses were evacuated, roads were closed and the club shut down yesterday morning after an underground disused mine for gypsum rock caused part of the land to collapse.

The incident is still being investigated.

