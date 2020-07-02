'It's crying out for it' - Dublin streets to be pedestrianised for trial period

Roads in the Grafton Street area of Dublin are to be closed off to cars on a trial basis, which the Green Party say will "hopefully" lead to perminant pedestrianisation.

For four weekends, beginning on July 25, five streets in the Dublin 2 area will trial pedestrianisation between the hours of 11am and 7pm.

The plan, which was backed by the ruling coalition of the Dublin City Council (DCC) in the Dublin Agreement and enforced by the Traffic Department of the DCC was distributed by the City Executive today amid an ongoing agreement on the pedestrianisation particularly of South William Street.

The trial comes almost exactly since that street was pedestrianised by activists last year. One such activist, Green Party Councillor Michael Pidgeon, said that the area "is crying out for it."

"I think we've already seen some of these streets are pedestrianised by the sheer number of people walking down them so this would formalise that and make it much more safe for pedestrians," he said.

Expand Close The green areas in the map will trial pedestrianisation for four weekends beginning July 25 between the hours of 11am and 7pm (Graphic: DCC Covid Mobility Report)

The green areas in the map will trial pedestrianisation for four weekends beginning July 25 between the hours of 11am and 7pm (Graphic: DCC Covid Mobility Report)

"I think it's good news for the businesses on that street as well. I know on South William Street nearly all of the businesses have signed a petition for their street to be pedestrianised.

"Anyone who knows particularly South William Street know it's crying out for it. One or two cars disrupt the flow of the entire street there and what this plan does is it still preserves car park access but it just gives more of the street around there to people who are there to shop eat and just hang out."

The plan will see the trial pedestrianisation of Anne Street South from the junction of Dawson Street, Duke Street from the junction of Dawson Street, South William St from the BT car park exit to Chatham Row, Drury Street from Fade Street to the Drury Street car park and Dame Court from Exchequer Street.

The trial comes as part of the DCC Covid Mobility Programme which aims to ensure the city can return to work safely - giving more space to pedestrians, cyclists and public transport rather than individual cars, in order to get as many people moving through he city as possible.

The programme has already seen changes on the quays like bike lane protection, and a one way contraflow bike lane on Nassau street.

Expand Close Pedal power: newly elected Green Party councillor Michael Pidgeon. Picture by Frank Mc Grath

Pedal power: newly elected Green Party councillor Michael Pidgeon. Picture by Frank Mc Grath

Mr Pidgeon, who has campaigned for cars to be removed from some of Dublin's streets since being elected in May of last year, said that the plan would encourage more people to visit Dublin.

"It has been a very long standing view among Councillors and something that was agreed between the Dublin agreement -which is the ruling coalition of the Dublin City Council - to permanently pedestrianise South William Street, so it's a trial, hopefully, before the perminant pedestrianisation of that road," he said.

"Basically the idea is that these are long standing routes that people are talking about pedestrianising so the idea is just to test out any practical issues with that. It's about making sure that the city is a safe and nice place to be in, and ultimately, that's what is going to draw people into the city, not that you can drive through it quickly, more so that it's a nice place to visit without the roar of traffic all around you.

"The only downside I see to this is that I would have liked to see it run a little bit longer and not just limited to weekends but it's a good step forward."

