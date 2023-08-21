‘It’s clear conditions were particularly challenging,’ Minister says as two investigations flagged into Ironman double tragedy

Two separate inquiries have been signalled into the deaths of two competitors during an Ironman competition in Cork on Sunday as Finance Minister Michael McGrath said it was “clear conditions were particularly challenging in the water”.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath and Cork County Mayor Councillor Frank O'Flynn said it was clear that all the circumstances in which the two athletes, Brendan Wall (44) and Ivan Chittenden (65), lost their lives last Sunday in Youghal now need to be examined.

Mr McGrath - speaking as he opened a new €22 million 30-bed, two theatre development at Mercy University Hospital Cork (MUHC) - said it was important that "questions that are being asked are comprehensively answered."

Both competitors got into difficulty during the initial 1.9km sea swim element of the Ironman event.

Despite desperate efforts by paramedics and doctors to save them, both men were pronounced dead at the scene in Youghal before they could be transferred to a Cork hospital.

The sea swim course had been shortened to 1.9km because of difficult conditions in the wake of Storm Betty.

However, competitors found the first 200m of the swim very challenging - with many struggling to cope with a heavy swell, crashing waves and strong currents as they entered the water.

Youghal locals have now questioned whether the sea swim should have gone ahead given the conditions and whether, in the wake of the double tragedy early on Sunday morning, the entire Ironman event should have been suspended.

Mr McGrath said it was critical that all the circumstances involved are now comprehensively reviewed.

"It is a terrible tragedy. My heart goes out to the families of the two persons who tragically lost their lives in Youghal yesterday," he said.

"I know that Ironman Ireland will, of course, be carrying out their own investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened and, of course, the post mortems will take place today (Monday) and that will feed into the coroner's court hearing eventually into this."

"But it is a terrible, terrible tragedy - it is clear that the conditions were particularly challenging in the water from reading the testimony of many of the other participants."

"I am very conscious that two people have just died yesterday. First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with the families who must be in a terrible state of shock and mourning at this time.

"But of course when two people lose their lives in circumstances such as this, it is important that the full facts of what happened are established and that any questions that are being asked are comprehensively answered."

"I have no doubt the organisers of the event will conduct a comprehensive investigation into what happened. Cork County Council is a lead sponsor of the event and I have no doubt that they will want a full account of what happened as well."

"It may be that Water Safety Ireland (WSI) will also be asking questions and wish to fully understand the facts and the circumstances of what happened. It is such a terrible tragedy."

Cork Co Council is a lead sponsor of the Ironman event and Mayor Councillor Frank O'Flynn said he wanted to see the report into the double tragedy.

He said strict safety precautions are taken with both the council and Ironman organisers committed to the safety of everyone involved.

Councillor O'Flynn paid tribute to the rescue and medical personnel who did so much on Sunday to try to save the two stricken athletes.

The two incidents occurred separately and on different parts of the 1.9km sea course off Youghal strand early on Sunday morning.

Both incidents are believed to have involved underlying medical emergencies.

A number of Ironman events had been postponed until Sunday because parts of the course were left unusable by debris left from Storm Betty on Friday night into the early hours of Saturday morning.

The swimming element of the event was shortened to 1.9km because of weather conditions over the previous 48 hours.

The deceased have been named locally as Brendan Wall (44), who is originally from Meath but who has been working and living over recent years in Solihull in the UK and Ivan Chittenden (65) who is from Toronto in Canada.

One other athlete is understood to have received medical attention during the Ironman competition which included a 1.9km swimming course as well as long cycling and running routes.

Mr Chittenden, a keen triathlete, is understood to have been on holiday from Ontario with his family in Ireland.

Tributes to both were paid by community leaders in the east Cork town of Youghal where the event was being staged and by Ironman organisers.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of two race participants at the Ironman 70.3 Ireland, Cork 2023," an Ironman spokesperson said.

"During the swim portion of Sunday’s race, safety personnel provided immediate medical attention upon recognising the athletes were in need of assistance."

"We share our greatest sympathies with the families and friends of the athletes and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time."

"We thank the safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athletes with medical assistance."

One athlete had a medical emergency just as the swimming event was commencing at 7am on Sunday.

A second athlete was later discovered unresponsive along the swimming course route.

One case is being investigated as a possible cardiac arrest while the second is being examined as a possible drowning linked to a possible underlying medical emergency.

Both were given emergency medical assistance at separate scenes but, despite the desperate efforts of paramedics and local doctors, the two men were pronounced dead a short time later.

The two were briefly held at a temporary facility in Youghal before being transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Full post mortem examinations will be conducted today at CUH.

Both incidents are being treated by Gardaí as tragedies potentially linked to medical issues.

Files will be prepared in both cases for the Cork Coroner for inquest hearings to be staged next year.

A Youghal local admitted the town was "deeply shocked" by the death of two competitors during the popular annual event.

"No one can believe it - I heard that one poor man had died after an apparent medical emergency. But I simply couldn't believe it when I heard that a second person had died as well."

Several locals gathered on the streetside to cheer the athletes were visibly weeping when they realised medical officials were giving urgent cardio-pulmonary resuscitation to a competitor near the course in the town centre.

The Ironman competition annually attracts thousands of athletes and fans to Youghal.

It is open to male, female and juvenile competitors in courses laid out around the east Cork town.

Councillor Sinead Sheppard from Cobh, Co Cork attended the Ironman event to lend support to her husband, Eamon, who was competing.

“You are holding your family and loved ones a little bit tighter tonight. It is so very sad. Everybody is absolutely shocked," she said.

Councillor Sheppard said the festive atmosphere in the east Cork town was quickly muted when word spread that athletes had died.

“You just think to yourself: 'I am here with my family today on what is meant to be a celebration.' But all you can keep thinking about in the back of your head is that there are other families here that thought they were going to be celebrating and now there is tragedy and they are in mourning."

Competitor Stephen Lynch from west Cork said the swim was initially challenging because competitors were facing into the waves.

"I suppose it was challenging going out...(but) it was okay the rest of the way," he said.

“What happened to those men is desperately sad. There was a guy telling me that they were at an event like this in Lanzarote and it happened over there. The water can be unforgiving."

"The crowds were coming in, the atmosphere was electric so it was very sad that this happened.”

Youghal RNLI said its personnel diverted from an 8am training exercise in the harbour to assist event officials who had raised the alarm from a safety boat.

"The volunteer lifeboat crew arrived at the location within minutes and a casualty who had been taken from the water by the safety boat team was transferred to the lifeboat," a spokesperson said.

"Our RNLI vessel immediately went to the event’s designated medical extraction point where the casualty was transferred to the care of local Coast Guard and medical personnel."

Cork Co Council extended its sympathies to everyone involved.

"The council is deeply saddened over the tragic loss of two race participants during the Ironman event in Youghal," a spokesperson said.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends of the athletes at this incredibly difficult time."

"Our thoughts are with those who have been affected and we are currently offering every assistance required to the Ironman group and all those impacted."

"We wish to express our gratitude to the response agencies involved including our dedicated fire and emergency personnel for their unwavering efforts during this difficult time."

Youghal is famous for having one of the safest beaches in Ireland.

The Ironman's half triathlon was postponed in the wake of Storm Betty because of debris left by the high winds along some of the course routes.

Video shows swimming conditions at Youghal Ironman over weekend

An event organiser said the severe weather had caused flooding and left storm debris along the bike course over Friday night into Saturday morning.

As a result the Ironman 70.3 event was rescheduled from Saturday until Sunday alongside the main Ironman event with the swim segments in both being shortened.

Gardaí said they are treating the deaths as tragedies.

"Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident in Youghal Co. Cork where two men have died at a sporting event on Sunday morning (August 20)."

"Two men, aged 40s and 60s, were removed from the water by emergency services. They were pronounced deceased by medical personnel. The coroner has been notified."