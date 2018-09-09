'It’s beyond shocking, beyond cruel' - animal welfare group forced to put kitten down after it is forced through small letterbox

An animal welfare group was forced to put a kitten to sleep after she was pushed through a small letterbox.

The Cavan Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals came across the kitten on Friday morning after "some cruel individual decided it was a good idea to shove her through the very small letterbox" of the group’s charity shop.

By the time she was found, the kitten had suffered severe internal damage.

"It’s just heartbreaking," a spokesperson for the shop, on Ashe Street in Cavan, told Independent.ie.

"The kitten was adorable and seemed okay initially… but after being examined by the vet they explained that her organs had been pushed into her diaphragm due to being shoved through a very small letterbox.

"The wee baby has been put to sleep."

Pictured: The small letterbox

They added; "It’s beyond shocking and beyond cruel."

In a statement, the Cavan SPCA said that they have reported the incident to the guards and hope that "they will look into this thoroughly."

They have also appealed for anyone with any information to come forward.

"This will be reported to the guards so we can find the culprit," they said.

"If anyone has any information please contact us so we can find who did this."

The incident was first revealed via social media on Saturday, and has sparked a significant public reaction.

"I have received huge amounts of comments on my post so there is public outrage," said the spokesperson.

Gardaí confirmed that they are investigating the circumstances of the suspected animal cruelty case.

"t’s understood a kitten sustained serious injuries when it was put through a letterbox at the premises. It was later put down. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing," they said in a statement.

