'It's been tough, we'd to get rid of 120 kegs, but it's great to serve pints again' - pubs reopen under new rules

29/06/2020 (L to r) Sam Mcgrath & John Geraghty both from the city centre at Slatterys pub which has reopened as part of an easing of Covid 19 restrictions on Capel Street, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Pubs and restaurants have reopened their doors to to public today to the great delight of those publicans who can facilitate social distancing, but the "not ideal" guidelines in place mean that some fear they will not bounce back until well into next year.

Under Phase Three of the government's roadmap to reopening society, pubs that serve food were free to open today along with the hospitality industry, granted they can facilitate social distancing.

After lines were cleared, staff trained, kegs installed and his bar cleaned in the past week, Brian Conlon, owner of Slattery's on Capel Street in Dublin City Centre said that he is relieved to be finally reopening his doors to the public.

Over the clamour of laughter and jovial atmosphere in his pub today, which seats around 50 at a time with Covid-19 restrictions, he said that the reality for pub owners had become progressively bleak..

"It was a tough four months so we're delighted just to be back serving some pints of Guinness again," he said.

"We had 32 staff, we're down to 18 now. We're hoping to take most of them back but at the moment there's just not the work. We had to get rid of over 120 kegs, luckily enough now ou main suppliers gave us credit for anything we sent back, the likes of Diageo and Heineken."

Bars are allowed to host customers, who have pre-booked a table, for up to 105 minutes, in which time they must order a substantial meal worth at least €9, after which the staff have 15 minutes to sanitise the area before the next customers arrive.

Like most in this industry, Slattery's is heavily dependent on tourism. Mr Conlon said that even with pubs, restaurants and hotels back open, he fears for the hospitality industry.

"We're probably 50pc tourism in this bar so with no tourists even opening now we're relying on passing trade and locals," he said.

"There were a good few in today. We had a couple of groups of frontline workers come in in the morning, they work seven days on seven days off so they booked in for this morning.

"It's going to be months before we begin to recover, I really don't see the industry bouncing back in 2020, I think we're looking at 2021.

"It's been a long hard slog for the four months. This bar is 199 years old and this is the first time it has been closed for this extended a period. But it's great. The atmosphere is incredible, people have a smile on their face. There are groups in here that haven't met up for four months and they're meeting up now for a pint, it's great to see."

For John O'Flynn, General Manager of Fota Island Resort in Cork, reopening has been a reinvigoration for the resort and the island.

One of the reasons the wildlife park was build on the island in 1983 was because it was, according to Mr O'Flynn, the only place in Ireland where there was never a case of TB or rabies.

Now on the island, which also is yet to have a case of Covid-19, "with the house and gardens here open, and the wildlife park opened, and that you can have a few pints now and your dinner or play a game of golf", Mr O'Flynn said, it feels like a Covid-free zone where normality has returned.

"It's like reopening a hotel again. The staff are delighted to get back working and into a routine and for the first tranche of customers that have just checked in they were saying it's just great to be out and about. They were saying that they cheers going over every county bounds," he said.

"It's like a weight has been lifted off. we did our last meeting at 11am and everybody was in good spirits and people are delighted. The fact that everything is opened, with restrictions, it almost feels like a Covid-free island.

"I think by and large, people are good about following the rules and I think hoteliers will want to follow these guidelines. I think people still are a little bit cautious about Covid so they are adhering to all of the rules."

Hotel bars are not yet open. "So you can sit down and have your pre-dinner drink and the dinner with your meal but the old sitting down at a bar is not happening in hotels, it's not one rule for us and one for everybody else," Mr O'Flynn said.

This, along with the hiatus of incoming tourist has many in the hospitality industry worried having already taken a big hit.

Niall Kerins, General Manager of the Ice House hotel in Co Mayo, said that there is cause for optimism, however. Internal travel, he said, is expected to boom this year and his hotel is already nearly booked up until into September.

"People have enjoyed the time off but everyone is excited to be back, it's like your first day of school again," he said.

"The industry has taken a hit and there will be a bit of a teething problem over the next few week, the bookings have been strong though.

"When the announcement came out originally that we could open from July 20 and the bookings are very strong from then onwards. This first week is a little quieter but next week onwards it is really going to pick up and we're really busy for the remainder of July and into August and September so it's really encouraging."

"I would be concerned when the travel restrictions are lifted and tourists from the UK or the US start coming back you will be wondering if that is safe and there is a bit of apprehension," he continued.

"But it's great to see the Irish people supporting the hotel industry. It's a broad spectrum but a lot of people are coming from the East coast. We would traditionally get a lot of people from the North down in July and August because of the marches down through the years so we have some from there and from the West."

Online Editors