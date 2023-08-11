‘It’s been a crazy show’ – Dermot and Dave sign off last show together after 21 years

Dermot and Dave said a tearful but humorous farewell to their listeners on their last Today FM show this morning to the operatic background of Time to Say Goodbye.

Dermot Whelan presented his last show with the broadcaster, while Dave Moore - his broadcast co-pilot for 21 years - is staying on to present his own morning slot.

To the background of the Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman opera, the pair said goodbye to listeners with a clip of their ‘best bits’, before breaking into further jokes and what audibly sounded to be more than a little emotion.

“One thing for sure is, that man is my best friend and there will be more Dermot and Dave in many forms over the next 21 years,” Dermot told listeners of his beloved co-host.

"Dave is the most reliable man I've ever met. Do you know what it's like to work with someone who has never been hungover in work and is there in time. Whatever shape you turn up in, he's there,” Dermot added.

"Dave is a rock, I am so excited for people to get the Dave Moore show in their ears every day…”

Dave responded that while it was “impossible to put into words” what his co-host meant to him, “the easiest way of describing” their relationship is simply “he's my best friend.”

"I've sat across from him for 21 years in a radio studio, I don't know what to do in a radio studio without him but I'm going to find out,” he added.

"He's just a remarkable human being, somebody I am so proud to have gotten to know and to count as one of my dearest friends and I will do for the rest of my days, whether I'm doing a radio show with or without him."

After their ‘best bits’ played out, Dave told Dermot: “I noticed you and I couldn’t make eye contact.” Dermot responded: “I was gone.”

But of course the pair couldn’t stay serious for too long, although it was clear they were both moved by this their final curtain of sorts, their final work day together, after two decades.

Dermot and Dave announcing live on air that they are parting ways

Dermot commented that the montage of their radio show had actually “weirdly” made him realise “what it feels like to be dead, but thankfully I’m still here.” Laughter ensued. How could it not. This was a long-running pattern coming to a bittersweet end.

“It’s been a crazy show but weirdly fun,” he added.

“Thank you so much to Today FM and 98FM, it’s been an incredible place to work, a fun playground.”

Dermot, who is now set to concentrate on his holistic brand, Mind Full - which seeks to make meditation with a dash of comedy, mainstream - went on to thank his team and his wife and children, too.

Of his family, he added: “They’re going with me on this crazy journey I’m taking.” It was vital, he added, to “have that support at home or you can't do it without them.”

And barely able to hold the tears back by the end, Dermot added a special thanks: “To Dave, my best friend, we will hug it out after.” Dave responded: “We will.”

Then Dermot invited his listeners to: “Come with me on my next phase. I’ll help you to distress and find little quiet spaces in your lives, where we can remind ourselves just how cool we are.

“Stay tuned in to Today FM and the Dave Moore Show. I’m going of to cry and drink champagne.”

And that was that, almost a Hollywood ending for the pair, who’d gone from being a pair of grown boys, to men, well able to manage this emotionally charged day and moving on to the next phase in life.

It was fitting that U2’s Beautiful Day played out the show. This was the radio pair’s movie ending after all. And this was a good end and far from schmaltzy.

Dave will start to host his solo show on August 28.