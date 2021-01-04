‘It’s as long as your arm’- Childcare professionals say essential workers list too broad as they go back to work ‘scared’

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman said a separate list for the childcare sector would be “confusing”. Stock image

Childcare professionals are calling on the government to have a different list of essential workers who can use their services, but Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman said this would be “confusing”.

The call comes as childcare services return today for essential workers. Elaine Dunne, Chairperson of the Federation of Early Childhood Providers (Feds), said if the cases continue to rise as they are pre-schools should only be open for frontline parents as the list of essential workers is “as long as your arm”.

Despite these calls, Childrens Minister Roderic O’Gorman said the government will not be creating a different list for childcare providers.

“I’m aware that it is a complicated list but I think it's important and I don’t think creating a separate list just for the childcare sector would be beneficial. I think that would create additional confusion,” he said on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

“I think childcare providers and parents are making responsible choices in deciding whether they took up childcare this week or not.”

As Ms Dunne prepares to open her pre-school tomorrow, she said she is worried and scared to return as this virus “is spreading like wildfire”.

“We are leaving ourselves completely open here to catching this virus because we have no proper guidelines on what we need to look out for in a child,” she told Independent.ie.

"I’ve been lisaing with parents and a lot have decided not to send their children in. We gave them all the options that we were going to look after frontline workers first and essential workers after that.”

Ms Dunne will be opening her doors to four children and three staff, she normally has 29 children in the morning and 55 for afterschool.

The four children all have parents who are frontline healthcare workers, however, it is not the case for all the Feds members that they are only taking frontline workers children as essential workers must currently be given the option too.

“I’m opening up tomorrow morning for essential workers and I am absolutely up the walls,” she said.

"Out of 13 staff I have three going in, one of those is an SNA. They are scared, but they feel it is the right thing to open up for the frontline workers.”

Ms Dunne added that she and her colleagues are now frontline workers but they are not getting the adequate help they need.

"We are now frontline workers with no extra help here whatsoever,” she said.

"It’s just go in get on with it and get on with your job. People are very very scared, I’m very scared.”

The Feds chairperson said childcare workers should be receiving the vaccine sooner than planned if they are to continue providing services.

Currently, early childhood workers are down to receive the vaccine 11th on the list along with primary and secondary school teachers.

"Doctors are saying everyone should stay at home yet here we are, and we want to work for the frontline but I don’t think the service should be open for essential workers because the list is as long as your arm,” Ms Dunne said.

"We don’t want to be closed completely but we want them (the government) to prioritse that if this continues and numbers keep rising the way they are that we should only be open for frontline parents.”

Minister O’Gorman said he maintains that the childcare sector is safe and said he agrees that frontline workers should be prioritised for childcare.

"The public health guidance has always been that childcare settings are safe and that continues to be the public health guidance,” he said.

"I think they (frontline workers) should (get priority) and I think childcare professionals know the parents in their service and they know what sort of supports need to be provided.

"I know over the past number of days they have engaged very extensively over the past number of days and parents are taking very responsible decisions.

"And the fact that there is a 20pc to 50pc occupancy this week shows that parents and providers are taking those decisions and enabling us to provide childcare for those sections of the economy that really need it.”

