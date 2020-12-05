| 6.7°C Dublin

‘It’s an honour and privilege’ – Kevin Bell Trust marks return home of 1,000th body of an Irish person who died abroad

The Newry-based Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, set up in 2013, has just marked return home of 1,000th body of an Irish person who died abroad. Founder Colin Bell tells of his pride at charity

Legacy: Colin and Eithne Bell with photo of Kevin, who the charity is named after Expand

Claire McNeilly

It isn't the sort of milestone you celebrate. But Colin Bell has every reason to be proud of his achievement at having repatriated the bodies of over 1,000 Irish people who died abroad.

The Newry man's surname is synonymous with the charity he set up just over seven years ago after the tragic death of his son Kevin in America.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Bell said it has been both "an honour and a privilege" to have helped so many grieving families during their darkest hour.

