‘It’s an honour and privilege’ – Kevin Bell Trust marks return home of 1,000th body of an Irish person who died abroad

It isn't the sort of milestone you celebrate. But Colin Bell has every reason to be proud of his achievement at having repatriated the bodies of over 1,000 Irish people who died abroad.

The Newry man's surname is synonymous with the charity he set up just over seven years ago after the tragic death of his son Kevin in America.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Bell said it has been both "an honour and a privilege" to have helped so many grieving families during their darkest hour.

His comments come as the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust (KBRT) this week helped return the 1,006th person since the charity was established by former teacher Colin (67) and his wife Eithne (64), a retired nursery school worker, following the loss of their beloved son.

Kevin, who was 26, had been living in New York for 10 months when he was struck by a car and killed in a hit-and-run in the Bronx area of the city in June 2013.

In a further tragedy for the Bell family, the 13th person the trust brought back, in February 2014, was Colin's nephew Paul Lambert, who, like Kevin, was killed in the US by a speeding car that did not stop.

Mr Bell said the most devastating time he can recall was in November 2016 when the charity helped transport the bodies of eight people "who had all died in different ways" home from Perth in Australia.

Following his son's death, the family's huge circle of friends and supporters rallied round to raise money in order to repatriate the body.

And, after raising a total of £150,000, the Bell family opted to use the leftover funds to help other grieving families bring their deceased loved ones back home.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust was subsequently established "to take the extra stress away from bereaved families", according to Mr Bell.

"We didn't set out to do this at the start, it kind of took on a life of its own," he said, adding that it gives them a sense of satisfaction to bring comfort to people in the most awful of circumstances.

"That's really why we set up in Kevin's memory - it's not just that we're able to pay for it, but we're also able to take it out of people's hands and make the arrangements at a very difficult time."

To date it has now helped ease the financial burden and stress for the families of 1,006 loved ones.

Mr Bell said they established the charity, which has an office at Whitegates Business Park in Newry, as a legacy to Kevin.

"It's an honour and a privilege for the charity to be able to do what it does in Kevin's name," he said.

Mr Bell told how, in a tragic twist of fate, the charity had to bring home the body of his nephew Paul, also from Newry, in February 2014.

"Paul was number 13, actually," he said.

"He was killed in the same way as Kevin, in a hit-and-run in San Francisco, only eight months after Kevin's death."

Mr Bell described losing his nephew so soon after losing his son as "an awful shock altogether".

He also recalled a particularly harrowing two weeks for the charity four years ago.

"In the space of a fortnight in November 2016 we took eight people home from Perth in Australia," he said.

"They all died in different ways. That's a particular period of time that I very much remember."

Mr Bell said the charity repatriated a total of 207 bodies in 2018 and 2019, adding that it generally brings home three to four each week.

The Co Down couple had a stroke of luck when they scooped £1m in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw in June 2017.

Colin and Eithne's evening took an unexpected and remarkable twist just as they were settling in for a quiet night in front of the television.

"I told Eithne I thought we had just won £1m and she laughed, thinking that I was joking, but when I repeated it and she saw the look on my face, she soon realised that I was being serious," Mr Bell said at the time.

The couple, who have six other children, vowed that most of their winnings would go on the family.

"I'm going to get myself a couple of premium level tickets for Croke Park," he said in an interview back then.

"I'm also going to get Eithne a new car, and she tells me she would like a new sunroom and a landscaped garden!"

Referring to his ongoing charity work, Mr Bell said he wanted to thank the local community for its support.

He also praised the ongoing and often unseen voluntary work of the trustees and office manager.

"The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust has reached the landmark of over 1,000 loved ones repatriated to Ireland, north and south," he said.

"While 1,000 deaths abroad is not a cause to celebrate, we would like to acknowledge the people of Newry, south Down and south Armagh, whose kindness and generosity after Kevin's death enabled us to set up the trust as Kevin's legacy.

"As a family, we would like to thank our fantastic trustees Martin Carr, Kevin Heaney, Brendan Jackson, James McCaffrey, Aidan O'Rourke and Damian Ruddy, who give so selflessly of their time and expertise to ensure our viability and compliance.

"Thanks also to our office manager Mairead Lynam for the smooth running of the office.

"The fact we have reached this landmark number is a tribute to community in the island of Ireland. Thanks to everyone for their continued support."

KBRT now assists in the return of between 15-20 loved ones every month, with each repatriation costing around £12,000.

The charity operates on a 32-county basis and helps grieving families "regardless of community, creed, colour or circumstances of death".

It has repatriated bodies from almost every corner of the globe, including Argentina, Cambodia, Ecuador, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Uganda and Vietnam.

The largest number of repatriations have come from the UK (433), USA (109), Spain (103) and Australia (87).

The much-needed and loved charity has picked up numerous awards since it was established.

In 2018 it was honoured with the UK Prime Minister's Point of Light Award, which recognises outstanding volunteers.

Last year the charity received the 2019 Dublin Lord Mayor's Award.

Once again, appreciation rather than celebration was the order of the day.