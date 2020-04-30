'It's an awful void' - Ryan Tubridy pays tribute to Gerry Ryan on 10th anniversary

RYAN Tubridy has said that Gerry Ryan's passing has left an "awful void" as he paid tribute on the tenth anniversary of the radio star's death.

Ryan spoke about Gerry on his RTÉ Radio 1 show this morning, telling listeners he did not believe that the broadcaster had passed away when he was first told.

"I won't get into it in great great detail because it's kind of private but at the same time he was a dear friend and I just wanted to share a few brief thoughts with you," he said.

"I remember the day because it's etched in my mind. I was walking across the grounds here, getting ready for the Late Late Show, and a phone call came through from a mutual friend of ours to say, 'I've got terrible news about Gerry,' and he told me that Gerry had passed away.

"The truth of the matter is I didn't believe it. I thought, Gerry being Gerry, I thought no, he's completely spoofing you.

"My poor friend said 'Ryan, this, this isn't, you know, trickery. He's gone.' And it was desperate, and we had to pull together a show, the likes of which we haven't seen since, well, probably, with the exception of Gay's show, and everyone very kindly pulled together."

He added that Gerry was someone he went to for guidance and advice earlier in his career.

"I just wanted to mark Gerry's passing because he was so good to me, on a personal and professional level. I remember when I got the job, The Late Late Show, he joined us for a drink the night the news came out and it was very big of him to do that for a number of reasons," Ryan said.

"He was very, very kind to me and kind of minded me a lot, and when somebody who minds you a lot dies, it's an awful void.

"He's missed, he's missed a lot and often, and I think about him often, because I would often love to have his ear."

Ryan added that he hopes that late broadcaster Gay Byrne met Gerry for a drink in heaven when he passed away last November.

"May he rest in peace, I hope he's resting. I hope Gay joined him for at least one whiskey when he got up there."

Online Editors