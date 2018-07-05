The man who died following a collision between a motorbike and a car in Co Donegal yesterday afternoon has been named locally as Eddie McIntyre.

'It's an awful tragedy' - man killed in collision between motorbike and car named

The incident, which happened at about 5.30pm on the main Buncrana to Derry road, is the second death to have occurred in the Inishowen Peninsula in the space of a month.

Mr McIntyre (50s), a local from Fahan, was driving in the Castleforward area when his motorbike collided with a car.

He was rushed to Altnagelvin Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the other car was uninjured.

Gardai subsequently put road closures in place to facilitate an examination by forensics.

This is understood to have caused significant congestion in the area as motorists travelling from the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in Ballyliffin were diverted to Carndonagh, Muff and Quigley's Point.

Local Cllr Rena Donaghey told the Independent.ie that the entire community is heartbroken by the death of a local man.

"It's an extremely sad thing to have happened, especially since we were all so jubilant with the Irish Open taking place here.

"The event drew a lot more motorists to the Buncrana to Derry road, but it wouldn't have been dangerously busy. I just don't know how this accident could have happened.

"My heart really goes out to the man's family and to the poor driver of the car. It's just an awful tragedy," she said.

Gardai are currently appealing for witnesses to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074-9320540, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Last month, 14-year-old Jamie Doherty was killed when the car he was driving at Tullyally on the Inishowen Peninsula lost control.

He was the only occupant of the car.

Online Editors