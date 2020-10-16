'It's all about looking on the bright side' - Ireland's oldest woman Nancy (107) celebrates birthday

One of the oldest people in Ireland has written a public letter of hope, on her 107th birthday, urging people to take care of each other during the current pandemic.

Nancy Stewart has lived through two world wars, the War of Independence and the 1918 flu pandemic and has been cocooning since March at her home in Clonard, Co Meath where she has lived for the last 83 years.

She admits she is feeling isolated from the regular crowds that usually visit her home and is too afraid to venture out because of Covid-19.

Visitors to her home are now severely restricted to carers, medics and some family members, all of whom have to sanitise stringently and wear masks at all times.

Resilience

Nancy turns 107 today, October 16 and continues to astound her family with her resilience and positivity.

She has just recovered from a chronic chest infection, from which loved ones feared she would not recover.

However, since March, her granddaughter Louise Coghlan has kept her busy making various videos for social media and making surprise phone calls to people around the world.

She even received a phone call from Daniel and Majella O'Donnell to check on how she was doing and has now issued a letter to all parishes asking people to look out for each other.

"I don't feel 107 I feel half that to be honest. It's all about good food, good friends and always looking on the bright side of life.

"But at the minute, I can't see many good friends because of Covid-19. It is scary because if you don't heed it, you will get it and it is as simple as that.

"I got the flu vaccine on Friday and I think everyone should get it but in terms of this coronavirus, everyone should just stay at home. If everyone does that, then people like me will eventually be able to get out.

"People stayed inside during the Black and Tans era but that was different, you knew what the enemy looked like and you could still reach out to others to comfort them with a hug."

In the letter, she says: "I write to you today to send you my love and to offer you my prayers.

"We are in a very difficult time at the moment in our country, in our lives and in our world. But I reach out to you in this letter to offer you hope, faith and belief that everything will be OK in the end.

"We are in another stage of this battle against the virus but we will get through this.

"Like everything I've been through since the day I was born in 1913, no matter how bad things have got, I'm the living proof we can survive and in years to come, this will just be a distant memory.

"We must try and make sure we leave nobody behind and also that we don't lose sight of each other." She said: "I can't believe I'm the oldest person in Ireland living in my own home.

"When God wants me, he will come and take me but for now, I'll keep enjoying my life."

Granddaughter Louise, who is Nancy's primary carer says: "She's an amazing woman, she goes to the cliff edge, falls off, hangs on, looks back up and says I'm ready to come back up now. She bounces back every time."

Herald