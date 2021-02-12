‘It’s actually soul-destroying’ – Florists reeling as Covid and Level 5 restrictions put paid to Valentine’s Day plans

Half-a-dozen long-stemmed red roses and a box of chocolates is the classic way to say ‘I love you’ on Valentine’s Day but lockdown is not making things easy for sweethearts – or for florists.

For purveyors of flowers, it’s the biggest day of the year, along with Mother’s Day and Christmas. But amid the pandemic, many business owners are worried their local customers may opt for the convenience of just grabbing a bunch from the supermarket, along with a sliced pan and a carton of milk. Florists are not allowed to offer a click-and-collect service.

“It’s actually soul-destroying. You’re walking through Lidl and you’re wondering if you should even bother opening,” said Carin O’Sullivan, of Strelitzia’s Floristry and Irish Craft Shop in Bantry, Co Cork.

“I do feel that it’s grossly unfair that supermarkets are selling loads and loads of non-essential items like Valentine’s goodies.”

Carin is originally from South Africa but after 20 years of living in the UK, moved to Bantry 18 months ago with her husband Dave, a maintenance manager at a hotel but currently on the Covid payment.

She is steadily building up her business but had to think outside the box in order to survive, striking a deal with a local garage to stock her flowers and ‘Valentine’s Day packages’ such as balloons and teddy bears on their forecourt.

She has also agreed with a local organic farmer to stock his vegetable boxes at her shop. “He was delighted because he’s got a little baby and he had been trying to get into Bantry,” she said.

Meanwhile, she has also recently begun to sell other items like hand-wash and face masks, saying: “If the supermarkets can carry on selling on non-essential items, then I’ll sell essential items.

“My husband doesn’t buy me flowers because I work with flowers. I get a nice card or perfume.

“But if somebody was going to buy me flowers from the supermarket or from a florist, I’d appreciate the florist more because it shows they made an effort.”

Carin said the supermarkets were not competing fairly with florists, for whom the cost of a single rose from the Netherlands is around €2.78.

“The supermarkets have a different arrangement – whatever they don’t sell, they just send back.”

Florists took to the airwaves during the week to vent their frustration on RTÉ’s Liveline over how the Level 5 restrictions are severely affecting their business, while supermarkets are allowed to sell flowers at knockdown prices, with one supermarket offering 100 roses for €40.

At the Blue Rose Florist in Dublin’s Raheny, manager Marie Bradley thinks they have lost 30pc of their business due to the lack of passing trade.

Because they are not allowed to offer click and collect, she has had to decline business, probably turning down around “30 offers so far” from people who said they just wanted to “grab something” from her shop.

“The amount of people who ask me if they can get something delivered before 10am and I can’t do that so we’re losing that sale.”

“We’re OK because we have a good online presence but not everybody does and if you’re based in a shopping centre, it must be really hard watching everyone come out of Dunnes and Tesco with their bunch of flowers.

“We could be doing a lot better. We’re basically having to say that 30pc of our business is gone because we don’t have the passing trade.”

“It’s not that we think we’re more important than any other business, like the pubs or restaurants. No, we don’t. But it’s Mother’s Day, Valentines and Christmas for us – it only happens three days of the year.”

Meanwhile, she worries for her older male customers. “They’re not used to ordering online – they’re knocking on my shutter and asking if they can get their flowers. They don’t want to buy with a card, they pay with cash.

"I don’t know what they’re going to do. I’m assuming their daughter will help them – if they have one.”

While at Windmill Flowers in Drogheda, Co Louth, manager Niamh Gogarty said they too had lost about 25pc to 35pc of their business due to the lack of passing trade.

“Click and collect would be better but the orders are coming in and we’re just trying to do our best.”