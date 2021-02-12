| 1.5°C Dublin

‘It’s actually soul-destroying’ – Florists reeling as Covid and Level 5 restrictions put paid to Valentine’s Day plans

Florists vent frustration at supermarkets

Mish (left) and Lucy, two rescued 22-month-old brown bear cubs, investigate a heart shaped pinata stuffed with their favourite treats in their enclosure as part of a Valentine's Day enrichment programme at the wildlife conservation charity Wildwood Trust in Herne Bay, Kent. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Expand

Nicola Anderson

Half-a-dozen long-stemmed red roses and a box of chocolates is the classic way to say ‘I love you’ on Valentine’s Day but lockdown is not making things easy for sweethearts – or for florists.

For purveyors of flowers, it’s the biggest day of the year, along with Mother’s Day and Christmas. But amid the pandemic, many business owners are worried their local customers may opt for the convenience of just grabbing a bunch from the supermarket, along with a sliced pan and a carton of milk. Florists are not allowed to offer a click-and-collect service.

“It’s actually soul-destroying. You’re walking through Lidl and you’re wondering if you should even bother opening,” said Carin O’Sullivan, of Strelitzia’s Floristry and Irish Craft Shop in Bantry, Co Cork.

