IT IS a day of pride for Kilkenny town today as it has been named the cleanest in the country for the fourth time according to the Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) survey.

IT IS a day of pride for Kilkenny town today as it has been named the cleanest in the country for the fourth time according to the Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) survey.

‘It’s about commitment’ - Kilkenny rejoices after being named Ireland’s cleanest town for the fourth time

The town took the crown home out of 40 towns in Ireland which were surveyed by An Taisce, with Killarney ranking second.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Chairman of Kilkenny County Council Peter Cleere said that the secret to the town’s success is commitment.

“Consistency is the first thing and there’s huge interaction between the various different stakeholders, between the local authority, the community groups, businesses,” he explained.

“I suppose when you have that interaction between different groups, we can get on top of things very early.”

“It’s a fantastic achievement and we’re absolutely delighted,” he added.

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton congratulated Kilkenny on its continued cleanliness but said it was “disappointing” to see certain areas slip.

Dublin north inner city ranked at the very bottom of the list, with dumping most evident in Aldborough Place, Crinan Strand, North Great Clarence Street, and the Railway line and North Strand Road.

“My Department is preparing to launch a major strategy on Waste,” he said in a statement.

The minister said that this is an opportunity for “all sections of our community to step up to the plate.”

“The scourge of single use plastics and cigarette butts are again highlighted and this is an area where I am determined to reverse trends.

“There is also a stark message for all of us in the widening gap in cleanliness between deprived areas and the high street,” he added.

Michael John O’Mahony, director of the environmental education unit at An Taisce said that if an area is full of litter, “the community is struggling”.

“The areas that do seem to struggle at this they don't have all of the community elements, they're only able to operate at 50pc because there may or may not be a particularly active business association,” he explained.

“You may have areas where the community is very different, it can be very dispersed or very transient, the high rental areas- people are coming in, staying for a few months, gone again and all that makes it very difficult to actually develop a community.

“If the community is struggling, well, litter is going to struggle, it’s not rocket science,” he added.

Online Editors