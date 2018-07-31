'It's a win-win' - GAA stadium rent-free for Liam Miller match

Final arrangements are being made over the transfer of the Liam Miller tribute soccer match from Turner's Cross to Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork with an extra 38,000 tickets set to go on sale within a fortnight.

Match organiser Michael O'Flynn confirmed last night that work was well advanced for the September 25 game between an Ireland XI and a Manchester United XI.

The GAA is providing its ground rent-free, and Mr O'Flynn said it was now "a win-win for everybody".

Match organisers have also agreed, following representations, that some tickets will be offered at a special concession price of €10 for students and pensioners.

The 7,000 fans who bought the original tickets for Turner's Cross will be transferred to the South Stand in the new €70m Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Original ticket holders will be issued with a replacement pass from Ticketmaster in due course.

Prices will range from a €10 concession ticket and €20 for a terrace pass, up to €40 for a stand ticket and €90 for a premium-level pass.

Match tickets will go on sale at 10am on Monday, August 13.

The match - featuring stars such as Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes - will go ahead along with a special Gaelic games event at the new Cork GAA stadium.

"It was also agreed that the most suitable way to celebrate and recognise Liam's involvement in GAA sport at a juvenile level is to have juvenile exhibition games, in both football and hurling, at half-time involving young boys and girls from Liam's club Éire Óg," Mr O'Flynn said.

Proceeds from the day will go to the Liam Miller Fund, Marymount Hospice in Cork and several Cork charities to be nominated by the match organisers.

Mr Miller (36), a former Cork City, Ireland, Manchester United and Celtic star, died last February after a brave battle with cancer, leaving a wife and three young children.

The go-ahead for the Liam Miller match came after special Central Committee and Management Committee meetings of the GAA last weekend.

That followed a key meeting at Croke Park last Tuesday between GAA chiefs and the Miller match organisers to resolve the controversy over the GAA's initial refusal to allow the game to go ahead at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Irish Independent