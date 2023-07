‘It’s a war zone and we are losing,’ say workers in north inner city after US tourist was viciously assaulted on capital’s Talbot Street

Business owners and staff tell of abuse, threats and intimidation from gangs of youths and how they lock themselves in for their own protection

Gardaí on patrol outside Dublin’s Connolly Station on Amiens Street, just metres from Talbot Street, where business owners and their staff feel intimidated by crime, violence and anti-social behaviour. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Amy Blaney Yesterday at 03:30