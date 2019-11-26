'It's a walk down memory lane' - Norton visits his old school and hails its extraordinary history

The BBC star, who left Bandon Grammar School in 1981, said the west Cork school had left a lasting imprint on him and he was "very honoured" to return to help launch a book about the school's history.

The former 'Father Ted' star, who now has a holiday home in west Cork, was recalled by classmates as "eating up the stage" in school productions and being someone who was clearly born to entertain.

Mr Norton formally launched 'Bandon Grammar School - A History' which was written by Principal Ian Coombes who, fittingly, was a contemporary of the BBC star in the 1970s and 80s.

"I feel sorry for anyone whose school days were the happiest days of their life. You have peaked very early," he joked.

The star said that he suffered from the usual teen pressures and angst - with his schooldays neither the happiest nor the worst of his life.

He acknowledged he finds it strange to now be such an icon at Bandon Grammar where he regularly attends award days and special events.

"If I was in school now I would be very excited that some bloke off the television was wandering around - and sure it is grand to get an afternoon off. So that would have been a double whammy of excitement for me," he said.

He recalled that during his time at the school almost 40 years ago, sport was very much the favoured activity.

"We did do the odd play (when I was here).

"I loved doing the plays. It was one of the things where I got the bug," he said.

"If you see someone like you doing something it makes it more possible. I remember Fiona Shaw (the critically acclaimed actor). She was from Cork and went to London and then to drama school. That made it seem like something I could do."

Norton played tribute to current school principal Mr Coombes.

"I am back here today because this book is extraordinary. This school has been going for nearly 400 years," Mr Norton said.

"It reads as an academic book but there is also social history. Then for lots of people it's a walk down memory lane," he said.

Mr Coombes said it took three years to write the history of the school which proudly dates back 378 years.

The principal said Mr Norton's talent as a writer was first noted by school English teacher Niall McMonagle.

