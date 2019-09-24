A Cork shop that sold the winning €5.3 jackpot ticket will split a cut of €15k with staff.

'It's a reward for all their hard work' - Cork shop that sold winning €5.3m ticket to split €15k cut with staff

The Centra store on the Main Street, Inishannon, Co Cork, will receive the bonus cash from the National Lottery for selling the winning Quick Pick ticket, which is going to be divided amongst staff.

"I'm going to give that to the staff. I'll be getting none of it. It'll be nice to share it around," shop owner Barry O’Sullivan told JohnPaul McNamara on C103's Cork Today show.

"It'll go around a little bit further that way.

Barry O’Sullivan (pictured here)owner of the Centra Store and service station in Inishannon, Co. Cork whe re the winning ticket was bought on the day of the draw. Photo: Mac Innes Photography.

"We're a small, close knit community here, it's the staff here that are the shop. Most shops are the same.

"It's a reward to them for all their hard work, so it's what we decided to do," he added.

The National Lottery has appealed to shoppers in the Cork village of Inishannon who may have purchased the ticket at the Centra store.

The winning Quick Pick ticket for Saturday night’s whopper €5,325,592 jackpot prize was sold on the day of the draw, Saturday, 21 September, at the Centra store.

This latest win is the 7th Lotto jackpot winner of 2019 and the 175th Lotto jackpot to be won in the Rebel County.

A National Lottery spokesperson also confirmed that it is still waiting to hear from the lucky winner(s) of the €5.3 million prize. They said: “The National Lottery are still waiting to hear from the lucky ticket holder of this truly incredible prize.

"It is possible that the winner is still unaware that they may be in possession of the winning ticket so we are encouraging anybody who has a ticket, to check it carefully and to contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize. However, it is still early days in terms of the winner making contact.

"This person or people have 90 days to claim the prize from the date of the draw so I’m sure we will hear something from this lucky ticketholder sooner rather than later.”

The winning numbers from Saturday night’s Lotto draw are: 06, 08, 13, 15, 21, 30 and bonus number is 17.

Online Editors