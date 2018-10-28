Raw sewage flowing into a beautiful bay at Howth continues to make a mockery of environmental protection standards.

'It's a real shame' - fury as raw sewage continues to flow into beauty spot bay

A pipe channels the sewage into Doldrum Bay from upmarket homes in the area.

Irish Water installed it two years ago to replace an old broken sewer which caused sewage to spew onto the rocky shore for years. The new pipe allows it to go directly into the sea close to the shoreline.

"This is contrary to European environmental legislation. The EU gave Ireland a deadline to stop raw sewage pollution by 2005," said Howth-based Green Party councillor David Healy.

But Doldrum Bay is one of 38 places around Ireland where untreated sewage still continues to flow into the natural environment.

"It's a real shame such a beautiful place is being ruined by sewage," Cllr Healy said.

He said the bay and dozens of other places in Ireland suffering from raw sewage outflows had been the victims of decades of reluctance by successive governments to properly fund sewage treatment.

A planning condition for allowing the building of the giant sewage treatment plant in Ringsend was that the discharge into Doldrum Bay and other places in the region would be diverted there by December 2011.

But in 2012 a council request for funding to divert the Doldrum Bay sewage to a pumping station at Sutton for transfer to Ringsend was turned down by the Department of the Environment.

Meanwhile, that old broken sewer pipe was causing tomato plants to grow on the shore, said Cllr Healy.

The Environmental Protection Agency insisted the waste-water pollution must be stopped, he said.

Local father-of-two Patrick Jackson (51) said the sewage outflow was only 200 metres from the popular Jameson Beach and 500 metres from the 'Bailey Jumps' area, where bathers leap from cliffs.

"I am ashamed that my children have to share their nearest beach with colostomy bags, tampons, urine-testing strips, suppository wrappers and medical sewage waste," he said.

"I am even sadder that the myriad marine life - including seals, curlew, porpoise, shrimp, oystercatchers and lobsters - have to exist in these abhorrent conditions."

A spokeswoman for Irish Water said: "Irish Water is progressing with plans to pump waste water from Doldrum Bay to the Howth network and from there to Sutton and ultimately to Ringsend.

"The company is on track to deliver on our approved investment plans which will result in no areas in the country having any form of untreated waste-water discharge by 2021."

Sunday Independent