It’s a new chapter for the Liberties as a big love of books brings up the shutters on local store

Outside the brand-new community bookshop in Dublin’s famousLiberties district, enterprising local children were doing a roaring trade at their pop-up lemonade stand.

On a warm day, their customers were thirsty – and the profits were fizzing.

Having come along to perform the official opening of the Books At One shop on Meath Street, RTÉ’s Ryan Tubridy had handed over the princely sum of one euro in exchange for a plastic cup of red lemonade that was being sold to him for 50c.

When the shop doors first opened a couple of weeks ago, a young boy had spotted a book on the shelves that he particularly wanted – one from Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man series, priced at €10.50.

“By the end of the day I’ll have the money for that book,” he had promised general manager of the store, Joanne Hunter.

“That was the start of the lemonade stand and sure enough, he made the money for it,” said Joanne.

The buzz among the children for the launch yesterday was electric, with Ryan Tubridy bombarded with requests for selfies and for Late Late Toy Show tickets. “It’s August,” he said, with a laugh.

James Madigan of the Liberties Cultural Association said the opening of Books At One in a former butchers’ premises that had been shuttered some 16 years ago symbolises an exciting new chapter for the community, with children, in particular, having suffered greatly from the closure of the local library some 20 years ago.

“What we saw was a generation who grew up without access to books,” he said. “The children had lost that connection to books – now it’s back and you can see how delighted they are.

“We are hoping this is the start of this corner of Meath Street becoming a creative centre because this is the coolest place on earth.”

The new shop on Meath Street marks the first not-for-profit Dublin city bookshop opened by the Books At One collective, following on from their hugely popular stores in Louisburgh, Co Mayo and Letterfrack, Co Galway.

Just like the others, this new endeavour will be ‘more than a bookshop’ and will act as a community hub for residents in the Dublin 8 area, offering a range of activities such as story time, creative writing workshops in collaboration with Fighting Words, book clubs and conversational circles.

Ms Hunter explained that the Books At One concept is a unique social enterprise, working in areas of social disadvantage or rural isolation, providing social and creative hubs where people can come together through a shared love of reading.

At the launch yesterday was well-known historian, Liz Gillen – a native of the Liberties who has written six books, which, for the first time, are now finally available for sale in her own locality.

“My da gave me a love of books and we had lots of book shops here when I was growing up.

“Like a lot of things in the Liberties, they were taken away from us but the hunger never went away,” she said.

The most important people present were “the under 12s,” said Tubridy. The RTÉ star, who is an author of two books himself, told guests: “If you read books, you get the words, if you get the words you get the brains, if you get the brains you get the jobs.

“If you get the jobs, you get the money and if you get the money you get the stuff,” he added.