‘It’s a miracle nobody was injured’ – emergency services at scene of dramatic partial building collapse in Bray

A large section of Quinnsborough Road in Bray Co Wicklow has been closed after a dramatic collapse of the top section of a terrace of buildings into the street below.

Tonnes of bricks and masonry fell from the roof level of the three storey buildings at 8.30am, crashing onto the footpath.

Part of the shutter cage of a hairdressers on the terrace was torn away from the front of the building as the masonry fell.

There were no reports of injuries but gardai say it was lucky the incident happened on a quiet bank holiday Monday, otherwise there could have been people walking on the street at the time.

Gardai sealed off the street at Goldsmith Terrace where the concrete and bricks had broken away on two buildings.

Members of Wicklow County Fire Service went to the scene and inspected the damage with the help of a turntable ladder.

Goldsmith Terrace resident Serene Lynam said she heard a loud crashing bang after 8am.

“It sounded like thunder, or a skip being dropped onto the ground. Then my husband looked out and saw all the rubble on the ground,” she said.

“He said we should leave the building and then the Gardai came and asked everyone to go across the road.

“It was lucky it was a bank holiday because it’s usually a busy street and there would be about of people about,” she added.

At the Tesco Express store across the road the manager said the first he knew about the incident was when people on the street came in and told him.

“We hadn’t realised what had happened until other people told us,” he said.

“It’s lucky nobody was hurt,” he added.

Local Sinn Féin TD John Brady wrote online; “It’s a miracle as it appears nobody was injured.

“A lot of residents now on the street.”

It is expected the street will remain closed for today while the remaining roof level structure is inspected to see if it is safe.

A large clean-up operation got underway by the emergency crews.

Gardaí and fire services evacuated residents from the buildings.

The cause of the collapse is unknown.