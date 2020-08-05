The incoming President of the Vintner's Federation of Ireland Paul Moynihan said the decision to delay 'wet-pubs' reopening is “devastating” and "ludicrous".

Last night An Taoiseach Michaél Martin confirmed he was pausing the country moving to phase 4 of the reopening roadmap amid concerns over the rise in cases of the virus.

The move will effect some 3,500 so-called ‘wet-pubs’ who had expected to open their doors on August 10 after nearly months of closure.

“We are absolutely devastated as in industry to hear this news,” said Mr Moynihan.

“Everything that’s been asked of us in the reopening of the pubs in a safe and sanitised way was being done and had been done. All pubs are more or less set up to open next Monday. I think it’s very late in the day and to turn around and give us a kick in the teeth and tell us that we’re not capable of running our pubs in a safe way, that we can keep the virus at bay.”

He said those pubs serving food have been open now for five weeks and no cases have been associated with them and queried where was the justification for the Government continuing to keep the rest closed.

“You're talking about people’s livelihoods here. You’re talking about 30,000 jobs involved in this industry. This is devastating for everybody involved.”

He runs a small pub in a village in Donard, Co Wicklow and told RTE’s Morning Ireland that it was “completely ludicrous” for An Taoiseach to put pubs in the same sentence as nightclubs when it comes to keeping them both closed.

“I can’t see where the problem is in small villages and small towns around the country...It’s devastating going forward,” he told Morning Ireland.

He said that he had spent €10,000 making modifications to his pub to allow for social distancing and prepare for reopening. “We are not in the same place that we were in March, we knew everything had to move forward. We have accepted changes would have to be made, outdoor spaces are very important,” he said.

He said that the summer trade usually pays the bills for the Winter season but that’s not going to happen now with many publicans facing into huge financial difficulties.

“Supports are badly needed but it’s needed now, there’s no point turning around to us in October,” he said.

“Even if your premises is closed, there’s still bills that have to be paid.”

