‘It’s a huge honour’ – Irish violinist Patricia Treacy set to perform for Joe Biden before inauguration

Patricia Treacy at the Garden of Remembrance in 2016. Photo: David Conachy

Leading Irish concert violinist Patricia Treacy will be playing during a private mass for president-elect Joe Biden and his family before his inauguration.

There had been concerns there would not be any live music at the mass, because of the riots at the Capitol earlier this month.

The invitation for Patricia to play on inauguration day came directly to her from the Biden family last year.

She said: “I am going to be playing in the church with the family present.”

Over the weekend, she practised in Chicago for what she described as “a once in a lifetime opportunity”.

The main piece she will be performing is The Proclamation composed by Patrick Cassidy.

Patricia will be playing a 315-year-old Stradivarius violin, from Joe Bein and Company in Chicago, which is estimated to be worth $4m (€3.3m).

She will also join Soprano Renée Fleming for On Eagle’s Wings Schubert’s Ave Maria and the Celtic Alleluia.

“I have been told, this will be the only live music event on the day,” she added.

Patricia from Blackrock, Co Louth, has played for the president-elect on a number of occasions, including when he visited his ancestral home in 2016.

She was also asked to perform at some of the Biden rallies in Chicago and other cities.

When she was asked to play at the inauguration, she said, “I feel both honoured and privileged and obviously super excited.”

Despite security concerns following the riots in Washington DC, Patricia said it has been confirmed she will be playing live.

It is understood the mass is small and private, with only immediate family expected to be present. Afterwards, Mr Biden and his family will make their way to the Capitol for the inauguration.

She said: “This is a once in a life time opportunity to be able to perform for the inaugural mass for the president-elect and his amazing family which I have become very close to.

“I am hugely honoured to be apart of this momentous historical occasion.”

Patricia said her jewellery will be “diamonds and sapphires from Martin Katz Jewels in Beverly Hills”.

He known as the jeweller to the stars and his wife Kelly is the former chairman of the Kennedy Centre Board for the performing arts; Patricia performed for the board in September 2019.

Her couture dress, in the official blue colour for Ireland, is from Dimitra’s, Chicago and was designed by Alex Teih Couture, New York.

The colour compliments the jewellery, which is estimated to be worth around $3m (€2.5m) and which was transported to Patricia in an armoured car.

Patricia has won many prestigious music awards, including the String final of the RTÉ Musician of the Future competition and has performed in premier venues including Carnegie Hall in New York where she made her début as soloist in 2009, and again in 2014 as a soloist with Cross Border Orchestra of Ireland.

