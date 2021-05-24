| 1.4°C Dublin

‘It’s a huge headache’ – Childcare Court sittings abandoned due to noise from building site

Sensitive and emotional court sittings where children are being taken into care have had to be abandoned mid-hearing because of noise levels from a nearby construction site in Dublin , it has been confirmed.

The work of the Childcare Court, where the child agency Tusla goes to seek to have children taken into care, has been routinely disrupted by the noise from the demolition of River House, which was once home to the old motor tax office, and the construction of a hotel in its place on Chancery Street in Dublin, court workers have said.

