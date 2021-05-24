‘It’s a huge headache’ – Childcare Court sittings abandoned due to noise from building site

Sensitive and emotional court sittings where children are being taken into care have had to be abandoned mid-hearing because of noise levels from a nearby construction site in Dublin , it has been confirmed.

The work of the Childcare Court, where the child agency Tusla goes to seek to have children taken into care, has been routinely disrupted by the noise from the demolition of River House, which was once home to the old motor tax office, and the construction of a hotel in its place on Chancery Street in Dublin, court workers have said.

“These are cases of the utmost sensitivity. Children are being taken into care from their families for many reasons under the 1991 Child Care Act and evidence has to be given which is very difficult for the families, agencies and legal teams involved. And since this work began three years ago there has been ongoing drilling and construction noise from this site. It is horrendous,” one source who works at the court said.

“There is excessive noise on and off. It stopped for a while during the lockdowns but around two weeks ago it started up again. People can’t have proper conversations or take phone calls, and the work of the court is severely and adversely affected by this nuisance. It’s a huge headache.”

“The court had to rise last week because of it and a garda had to go over and ask for the work to stop.”

A Courts Service spokesman said: “A court case had to be stopped for a period of time in the Chancery Street Childcare Courts, because of building noise, which seemed to emanate from a nearby building site. The noise and disruption calmed down quite quickly, and there haven’t been any issues since.”

The court source said the judges in the sensitive cases have been very patient throughout the building process but that better arrangements are needed to ensure the work at the site does not adversely disrupt the court sittings.

“The courts sit every day, there are actually two courts, and sometimes three, which are held ‘in camera’ due to the sensitive family nature of them,” they said.

“It’s sad that there are that many cases to be heard, but they deserve to be held in an atmosphere of empathy and understanding and where people can concentrate on very important evidence,” they added.

The courts service said it is communicating with the council about work arrangements and timing on the site to ensure no future disruption.

“The Courts Service operates courts in many very busy, and at times noisy, central city and town locations, and we successfully make arrangements with many neighbours in the building and commercial world, so as we can all conduct our own business with as little impact on others as possible,” said the Courts Service spokesman said.

Dublin City Council said inspections and investigations were carried out by both the planning enforcement section and the environmental health section of the councilinto the complaints received.

A spokesperson for the ocuncil said while there was no evidence that noise levels were being breached on the site, it had fully engaged with the complainant in the matter.It said additional measures have been put in place by the main contractor on site to assist in retaining noise on site, so as to mitigate against disruption to local services in the area.