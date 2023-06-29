‘It’s a grand little place’: Man who lived in slaughterhouse fights back tears as he gets new home

A man forced to live in an abandoned slaughterhouse fought back tears as he was handed the keys to his new Cork home yesterday.

John O’Donnell (62) admitted that he was “lost for words” at the prospect of having his own warm, safe home in Cork after years living in appalling conditions.

Poignantly, it is the first private home Mr O’Donnell has ever enjoyed.

He had worked in a Cork slaughterhouse for years. As his personal circumstances worsened, he ended up sleeping in the slaughterhouse canteen at night before starting his day shift in the factory.

When the plant closed over seven years ago, Mr O’Donnell resorted to sleeping in the abandoned factory as he had nowhere else to go.

For the four decades, the abandoned plant was the only home he ever knew. His only comfort was his pet dog.

Mr O’Donnell’s plight was highlighted on Virgin Media and RedFM programmes earlier this year – and Cork elderly rights advocate Paddy O’Brien was determined to do something to help him.

Mr O’Brien said the conditions in which the 62-year-old was living in were shocking as the property had a leaking roof, damp and mould on the walls, and was in a state of abject disrepair.

Mr O’Donnell’s new home – organised by Cork City Council – is at Madden’s Buildings in Blackpool, one of the most historic structures in the Cork suburb.

The building is being fully refurbished for him. He will mark his 63rd birthday in August and he hopes to have moved into his new property by then.

“I have never had a fireplace so I am not sure about cleaning it out,” Mr O’Donnell joked. “I was 40 years (in the old place). It was tough but I used to walk around in the fields. I wasn’t lonely, to be honest. I was used to it. But it was cold.

“City Hall was very good to me. And I also want to thank Paddy O’Brien, Virgin Media and RedFM for all they have done for me. I hope I can bring my dog. It is a brilliant house. A grand, grand little place.”​

Mr O’Donnell received a warm welcome from the Madden’s Buildings community with many people approaching him outside his new home and inviting him for tea once he has moved in.

He admitted that he is looking forward to spending next Christmas in warm and comfortable surroundings with good neighbours. He said recent winters spent in the abandoned factory had been “horrendous and shocking.”

Some nights in the old factory, he was so cold he feared for his health. “I thought I might end up six feet under.”

His asthma worsened as he got older and he was afraid he would fall seriously ill in the decrepit structure he was living in.

Mr O’Brien, an award-winning advocate for the elderly, said he had never before seen such appalling living conditions.