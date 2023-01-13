‘It’s a dream come true’ – former soldier honoured at graduation as he becomes garda

Conor Gallagher with wife Gráinne, and children Cádain (2) and Caoimhe (5) at the Garda graduation ceremony. Picture: Rollingnews

A FORMER Defence Forces soldier was honoured with the Gary Sheehan medal as he fulfilled a lifelong dream of becoming a Garda.

Garda Conor Gallagher - a 17-year veteran of the Defence Forces - had his wedding postponed twice during the Covid-19 pandemic and then opted for a shortened honeymoon just to ensure he completed his training at the Garda College in Templemore, Co Tipperary.

Garda Gallagher was part of the 25-strong recruit passing out parade at the Tipperary college and received his medal from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

In recognition of the sacrifices his family has made to support his training, Commissioner Harris also presented Gráinne Gallagher with a bouquet of flowers.

His two children, Cádain and Caoimhe, were special guests as Garda Gallagher received his medal.

Having reached the rank of corporal in the Defence Forces, the native of Ballavarra, Co Kilkenny, was thrilled to secure a place in the garda recruit class - just in time for him to comply with the upper age limit.

He previously secured a degree from Carlow Institute of Technology (CIT) in leadership studies.

The former international basketball player commenced his studies at Templemore and joined 24 other garda recruits in graduating on Friday.

"It is a dream come true - I'm absolutely thrilled today," he said.

Garda Gallagher has been posted to Waterford Garda Station.

His citation for the Sheehan Medal said he: "presented a courteous and friendly manner throughout his training - Garda Gallagher has consistently displayed leadership qualities and is highly respected by his colleagues and instructors."

The 2023 graduation class saw the International Police Association Scholarship award presented to Garda Sophie Gummerson from Greystones in Co Wicklow while the Commissioner's Prize was awarded to Garda Emma McDonald from Corbally, Co Clare.

Garda Gummerson will be stationed at Tallaght in Dublin while Garda McDonald will be stationed at Mayfield in Cork.

Justice Minister Simon Harris vowed that Garda numbers will be brought to over 15,000 personnel to cope with Ireland's rapidly growing population and soaring policing demands across Ireland.

The vow came as Mr Harris said the Government was committed to getting 1,000 recruits into the Garda College at Templemore, Co Tipperary this year.

"The key thing to this though is not what you badge something as or what you call something. It is all about more Gardaí," he said.

"It is about making sure we move back into an era of very significant recruitment and very significant investment.

"We have a budget of over €2bn for An Garda Siochana this year - we have funded plans to get 1,000 men and women into this (Templemore Garda) college, recruited as gardaí and out into communities.

"I think as Justice Minister and as a TD that is what people want to see - they want to see more gardai in their communities, more gardai on the streets and more gardai going about their business on the bus, train, LUAS or the main street of the town.

"The ability of Commissioner Drew Harris to do that is integrally linked to us ramping up recruitment - that is what we are determined to do in 2023."

However, of 11,000 people who applied to the Gardai in 2022, 5,000 were lost before the online test was even done.

A total of only 117 new recruits came into the Garda College last year.

It is understood a number of those have since left the force before they even completed 12 months in probationary training.

Commissioner Harris said his focus was on delivering the equipment and training that officers needed to do their jobs.

"In terms of numbers, the first target is 15,000. But given our population growth and (policing) demands, there is a case for us growing beyond that," he said.

"We have a recruitment process ongoing and it began in 2022 and we are going to launch a further competition in the first quarter of this year."

"There is a great demand for policing and we wish to see our numbers grow. In Ireland, people want to see gardai out on the ground."

"Policing is a difficult job. We provide a huge amount of support for members of An Garda Siochana. But it is difficult and demanding work - there is no evading the reality of police work out on the ground."

"At the same time, it is very positive work and when I go out around our stations I see people who are very committed to the public service they provide through policing."

"As Commissioner, I do all that I can to see that members have good equipment, good protective equipment and everything that they need in terms of keeping themselves safe."

"We have a job to do and that is to keep people safe. Our job at times is to be in harm's way when we are doing that - it is a reality of what we do."

"How we cope with that is through risk assessment, through training and that is integral to our work."

Some 24 of the gardaí represent the final part of the 2019 recruit intake which was delayed by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Graduating recruits include 18 men and seven women, all of who will be on probation for two years.

The graduation brings the overall Garda personnel to 14,157.