'It's a disgrace' - Teens 'heartbroken' as promoter cancels Junior Cert disco and offers no refund

A group of Junior Cert teenagers have been left "heartbroken" following the cancellation of an end-of-exams party.

Angry parents have claimed that organisers of the event, Stomp Social, have yet to refund the €20 ticket fee to the affected teenagers.

The underage disco was due to take place following the conclusion of this year's exams at Hangar nightclub in Dublin - but was cancelled following the abrupt closure of the club at the end of May. One parent told Independent.ie that the promoters have yet to respond to any of their requests for information.

"They have not responded to any of the messages for information from anybody which is an outright disgrace," Jessica Davenport told Independent.ie. Her daughter was due to attend the event with a group of friends on June 20. She said that many of her daughter's classmates have left disappointed by the cancellation - and angered by the lack of refund.

"She and her friends are very upset and heartbroken and feel let down that they have not issued information on refunds of tickets," she said. "Unfortunately there are no other events that she could attend that night as other events are sold out or on days where she will be attending Irish College."

Stomp Social do not have a visible contact number, email address or website and are seemingly only contactable through Facebook or Instagram. In a statement seen by Independent.ie, Stomp Social said they have been trying to organise an alternative venue.

"We are working very hard to try arrange alternative venue to host the event," the statement reads.

"We were informed of the closure of hangar last week and have been trying ever since to arrange alternative venue [sic]."

The promoters said that full details should be known by Wednesday and that they "apologise for any inconveniences". They added; "The situation is out of our control as we had no idea hangar was about to close and were as shocked as anyone with the sudden closure [sic]."

Online Editors