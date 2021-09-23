‘It’s a beautiful game and a beautiful world, so why do some people try to drag it down?’ asks Paul McGrath

As one of the heroes of Ireland’s golden era of football during the 1990s, Paul McGrath is not a man who gets easily annoyed by modern-day grievances.

But when it comes to the ongoing issue of racism in football, the 61-year-old former Ireland and Manchester United star grows passionate and lays say it “disgusts” him and there is no place for it in the game.

Speaking in the same week that saw Hungary being fined €182,000 over racist behaviour against England at a recent World Cup qualifier, he said that kind of carry-on was “ridiculous”.

He also commended the entire Ireland team for being so eager to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement by “taking the knee”.

“We have seen in places like America a disgraceful lack of respect for the way black people are treated, so of course I’m on board with everyone taking the knee,” he said. “And then you see some countries like Hungary not wanting to take the knee. They are a different culture, but at the same time, if it was something that was happening to them, you’d be wanting to stamp it out.

“I think it’s great that so many countries have taken a stand. And the countries that don’t, they look a bit ridiculous. You would be remembered for just not taking the knee.

“I don’t understand why you wouldn’t. If you want to live in the 21st century, I believe you should try and join it.”

McGrath said that for him, it all boils down to basic respect and maintaining certain standards in international sports.

“A lot of football is about respect – respecting your opponent, respecting the officials. Football has always had that,” he said.

“As soon as the referee blew the whistle against you, you knew you’d have to stop. You gave him that respect. You didn’t want people walking up and arguing with him. Now some kids surround referees and do this, that and the other.

“To me, that’s not what football is. It’s about having a little bit of respect for the players.

“I never went on a football pitch to try and hurt another player, and nor would I. It disgusts me really, to be honest, when I see certain people not doing something – simply because they’ve probably been told in the dressing room, ‘We’re not doing this for a certain group of people’.

“I think most countries, thank God, will do it.”

Pressure is on Ireland soccer manager Stephen Kenny after the Boys in Green suffered a string of losses before drawing with Serbia at a World Cup qualifier in Dublin.

McGrath said that if you are not getting any wins, then “any football nation’s going to get worried about it – that’s just life”.

“Kenny is putting a lot of great work into how we’re changing the Irish system of playing, but I don’t think we’re putting a second plan in when the first one isn’t working,” he said.

He was speaking as an ambassador for Repak’s Team Green, and is calling on members of the public to join in the initiative. Currently in Ireland, we are exceeding the EU plastic recycling target of 22.5pc.

A father of five with five grandchildren, McGrath said his work with them has made him think about what kind of planet we are leaving behind for the next generation.

“When I’m driving around in Wexford and I see plastic bottles getting thrown out of cars, I wonder. It’s such a beautiful place and you just think, ‘Who are the fools who would do that?’” he said.