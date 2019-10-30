'It'll be a complete rebuild' - Abbey Theatre set for €80m revamp designed to boost Dublin's inner city culture

The Abbey Theatre has been allocated €80m to fund a complete rebuild and revamp of the institution on Dublin's Lower Abbey Street.

The Abbey Theatre has been allocated €80m to fund a complete rebuild and revamp of the institution on Dublin's Lower Abbey Street.

The building will be mostly demolished and extended to the river front, with a focus on accessibility and an aim to match other national European theatres.

The capital investment will now see a detailed tender process to find the most suitable expertise to revamp and revitalise the Abbey as part of Project Ireland 2040.

The Abbey Theatre in Dublin (Haydn West/PA)

"We're going to totally re-develop the site here and we're going to bring the new building right to the river front. That was one of the new plans way back in the 1960s, but it didn't happen," said Frances Ruane, the chairwoman of the board of the Abbey Theatre.

"It'll be a complete rebuild, knocking everything and really building something new right down to the river," she said.

Ms Ruane said that the building was "not fit for purpose".

“There will be pieces of the building that will be preserved. But, in terms of the technical features of today’s building, it is not at all fit for purpose,” she told Independent.ie.

“It’s a very accessible part of the city and that’s why we want to ensure that it is used very intensively during the day and not just something for in the evening. It’ll be a very active space for artists to congregate in this part of the city,” she added.

A tender process and the appraisal stage will now follow the investment, where documentation will be prepared under the Public Spending Code.

"This is the very first step of a long project, the government has now said, 'look, go ahead to the next stage and do a huge amount of research and see what it is you want'," she said.

Josepha Madigan. Picture: Tony Gavin

"I think the idea is, the biggest difference will be to have a theatre which will be open all day.

"There will be lots of activities taking place during the day, so it will be a big inner city artistic hub. And, obviously, at night there will be lots of rehearsals and lots of action taking place here as people go on tour around the country.

"It's increasing the capacity of the theatre to be able to create more art than it's been able to create," she said.

According to Ms Ruane, this redevelopment will go a long way to adding spark to Dublin’s cultural life.

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan welcomed the funding allocation.

"I think it's really exciting for the area, it'll rejuvenate this quarter in that its something from an international perspective, will throw a spotlight. There's huge scope here for so much more that we can do," she told reporters.

Earlier this year, over 300 actors, directors, agents and playwrights complained to the minister after the Abbey Theatre adopted a new practise of co-producing shows.

"I think it's been a real demonstration of collaboration between theatre practitioners, between the Abbey and various other stakeholders," said the minister in response to questions from reporters.

"I'm very happy with the conversation, it's an ongoing conversation," she added.

