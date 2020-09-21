‘It’ll always stay with me’ - Sam Bennett still reeling after victory in Tour de France final stage

Super sprinter Sam Bennett is still reeling after his victory in the Tour de France final stage and said that crossing the finishing line will “always stay” with him.

While he expected a competitor to pass him out in the final 50m stretch, he said that he knew he had won it when it got down to the last 10m.

“Last 50m I thought somebody would pass me but [for] the last 10m, I knew I had it. Very special moment for my career and it’ll always stay with me,” said on Today with Claire Byrne.

He said that due to the pandemic, celebrations were low-key last night.

“We had a few drinks at the team bus where we had our bubble for the whole tour but that was all we could do. I think the tiredness will hit me after a week or ten days.

“It takes it nearly a week for it to hit the body you’re still on a high and your body gets into a real rhythm every day, it gets into a cycle,” he explained.

“So you almost have to de-train off that workload and keep riding the bike for a few days before you take a few days off.”

His mother Helen, who also appeared on the radio show and was watching the race from her home in Ireland with the athlete’s friends and family, was gushing with pride.

“No words can express how excited and proud we are.

“It’s surreal we're still in a dream world trying to just comprehend what Sam has just done. He's achieved so much and we’re so proud.”

Mr Bennett said that winning the final stages has been a dream since he was a child.

“It's always something you dream of growing up. When you're given the opportunity, you have to try and take it.

“You always have to try and have that confidence.

“I watched it over and over again as a kid and it was a really exciting feeling, can’t describe it,” he added.

His mother added: “Our hearts were broken [that his family couldn't be at the finish line].

“We would have given anything to be there.”

