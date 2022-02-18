Items from ‘Ireland’s spookiest house’ Loftus Hall up for auction

Life-size statue of the patron saint of the New World, St Joseph

Items from ‘Ireland’s spookiest house’ Loftus Hall are up for auction.

Three items, including a life-size statue of St Joseph, are available to bid on this Saturday from Waterford auction house RJ Keighery.

RJ Keighery’s auction house's website doesn’t specify which items in its Saturday sale have come from the haunted mansion.

However, they confirmed to Independent.ie that the life-size statue of the patron saint of the New World St Joseph, a pair of bobbin-leg marble-topped side-tables and an old mahogany tallboy have all come from the spooky house.

Life-size statue of the patron saint of the New World, St Joseph

Life-size statue of the patron saint of the New World, St Joseph

The estimated price for the St Josephs Statue is €80-€120, the side-tables is €200-€300 and the mahogany tallboy is €200-€300.

Loftus Hall is one of Ireland’s most haunted landmarks, and it has featured in horror movies and ghost-hunters TV shows.

In 2015, 100 million viewers in the United States watched a Ghost Adventures Halloween special on the 22-bedroom mansion.

The legend of the large country house began in the 18th century when a man called Charles Tottenham lived there.

One night a stranger came looking to stay in the house on a stormy night and she was invited inside to play cards.

Mahogany tallboy

Mahogany tallboy

During the game, one of the players bent down to pick up a card and underneath the table she saw a cloven foot, then the stranger vanished through the ceiling with a puff of smoke.

It was then believed that the mansion was haunted by the devil so, the former Protestant owners of the house called in a local Catholic priest, Fr Thomas Broaders, to perform an exorcism to get rid of it, which legend says worked.

The house that is associated with the tale was levelled to the ground in 1870 and the present-day mansion was built.

A pair of bobbin-leg marble-topped side-tables

A pair of bobbin-leg marble-topped side-tables

It was purchased by the Loftus family in the 1600s and it was sold by Aidan Quigley last year to an unnamed buyer.

Mr Quigley had bought the house in 2011 for €625,000.

The auction will take place online at antiquesireland.ie on Saturday, February 19, at 10am.