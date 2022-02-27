‘Italy are very good at the soccer so we need to leave the world something else to win!’ – rugby fans’ excitement for Six Nations clash

Ireland supporters Josie Lineham, Liz Lineham, Cullen Boland and Sarah Lineham from Offaly before the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Italy at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Picture: Sportsfile

Ireland supporter Emma Hanlon, age 9, from Offaly before the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Italy at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Picture: Sportsfile

Ireland supporters Emma Toland and Julie Plunkett from Skerries before the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Italy at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Picture: Sportsfile

Italy supporter Stefania Burns, from Verona, Italy, before the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Italy at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Picture: Sportsfile

Johnny Sexton is over the hill, and Italy can’t be good at everything.

That was the consensus among some of the fans making their way to Aviva Stadium this afternoon for the Six Nations clash between Ireland and Italy.

And while there was broad agreement that Ireland would likely come out on top there were differing opinions on whether or not fate would see us leapfrog France and England to first place by the end of the championship.

“Johnny Sexton is too old. He’s not that good any more. He’s worn out now. Joey Carbery is better,” said Alayna MacEntee, who travelled from Killarney with her parents and brother to see the game.

“There are good young players that need playing time now. There’s no need for Sexton today. There’s loads of guys that need the experience, so you could take off some of the better players and let the young lads get experience,” said her dad Seamus.

Mother Adah said today’s game was going to be a bit one-sided, but has given up on the idea of Ireland winning the Six Nations since the loss to France.

“We still have a Triple Crown we can win,” she added.

In the beer garden of Slattery’s Pub Kenny Donovan was drinking a rock shandy before taking sons Sonny (6) and Bobby (8) to their first major rugby game.

While Ireland were favourites against Italy Kenny still felt anything could happen. “If Italy turn up and Ireland fall asleep, especially with the changes to the team, it could go the other way, but I reckon Ireland will win,” he said.

There was a feeling that Sexton wouldn’t start today’s game as a strategy to preserve him for future more crucial battles, but Kenny felt that putting him on today if there is a bit of pressure would give the team a boost of confidence.

“There’s too many changes, so it’s good to have him there if needed, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t come on today,” he said.

On the topic of France or Ireland lifting the Six Nations, he felt England are crucial in the mix. If England turn over France you never know, we might scrape the championship, but France look too strong,” he added.

Barry O’Neill from Shankill was not giving up hope of Ireland taking the title.

“It could come down to points difference. Ireland need to go out today and put a marker down. Yesterday showed we had nothing to be afraid of. I think the bonus point we have could be crucial. It could win us the tournament. France still have to go to Twickenham. Wales and England are still two decent teams on their day,” he said.

Jack Hogan from Crosshaven in Cork thought keeping Sexton for the England game could be a wise move.

“Joey Carbery did play well against France so we can spare Sexton today. Today is probably going to be a bit one-sided,” he said.

While Italian fans were thin on the ground, those that were going to the game were hoping for a good battle.

“I seem to be the only Italian here but I have come here to support my team, even if we know it’s probably not going our way,” said Stefania Testa Burns.

“As long as we score a try and do our best that’s all I can ask. Our team is growing in experience. It is a young team. As players they play very well with their own teams back home, we just need them to gel better as a national team,” she said.

“We’re very good at the soccer, so we can’t really be excellent at everything. We need to leave the world something to win!” Stefania added with a laugh.