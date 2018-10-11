Italian football fan to stand trial accused of seriously injuring Irish Liverpool fan Sean Cox

An Italian football fan accused of seriously injuring Irish Liverpool supporter Sean Cox before a Champions League semi-final is due to go on trial in the UK today.

Filippo Lombardi (21) was charged with violent disorder and wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm. He will appear at Preston Crown Court today.

He denies wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm on dad-of-three Mr Cox (53) who was assaulted outside Anfield Stadium in April of this year. He has admitted a charge of violent disorder.

The 53-year-old father of three was left fighting for his life after being hit from behind in a random attack just outside Liverpool's Anfield stadium minutes before a semi-final clash with Roma.

Mr Cox suffered severe brain injuries and has been in hospital since the assault.

He has since been transferred to Ireland where is continuing treatment at the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire.

An earlier court hearing was told the family man's condition remained "very dire".

Another man, aged in his thirties, was arrested last weekend in connection with the assault following a European arrest warrant.

The man appeared in court in Rome on Saturday and has been remanded in custody ahead of an extradition hearing.

"Police in Rome, working with Merseyside Police, have arrested a 30-year-old man from Rome following the assault in April which left Sean Cox in a critical condition," Merseyside Police said.

"Following an extensive investigation by Merseyside Police, the man was arrested on a European Arrest Warrant on suspicion of assault following the incident outside Anfield ahead of the Champions League match between Liverpool FC and AS Roma on April 24."

Daniele Sciusco (29) admitted violent disorder was jailed for two-and-a-half years on August 24.

Assault

The wife of Sean Cox spoke for the first time about the life-changing impact on their family last weekend.

Although he has recovered some movement in his right arm and right leg, he can only be put in a wheelchair with the aid of a hoist.

Mr Cox has only managed to speak a few words since coming out of a medically induced coma over the summer.

"He can see but his sight is compromised," Martina told the Sunday Independent. "He probably has double or treble vision. He can see us when we come in but if you show him a small photograph it's probably a bit hazy to him.

"His hearing seems fine. People go in and tell him stories and he's laughing and smiling but he can't communicate with us. That's probably one of the worst things about all this."

She continued; "They say you never get back the same person but obviously we're going to try and push him.

"We want Sean back as best we can so we will do whatever we have to do to get him to the optimum level."

Donations to the SupportSean campaign can be made at http://www.gofundme.com/SupportSeanCox

