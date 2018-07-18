The Prime Time presenter (58) was long thought to be a contender for the Aras but she said earlier this year she would not seek a nomination to run.

'It would’ve been an intriguing race' - Pat Kenny reveals he would have liked Miriam O'Callaghan to run for president

But TV3 host Kenny (70) believes it would have been interesting to see her go up against President Michael D Higgins, who is running for re-election.

“Course I would’ve. I worked with Miriam and I think the contrast between herself and Michael D would’ve been quite amazing.

“Both are held in high affection by huge sections of the public so it would’ve been an intriguing race," he said.

O'Callaghan previously told how she had been touched by suggestions she should run.

"Over recent years, I’ve been touched and a little embarrassed when people have approached me at charity events around the country and suggested that I should run for President.

"Given the recent resurgence of speculation, I want to state that I will not be a candidate in an upcoming Presidential election," she said.

Kenny said he is looking forward to getting to work on his chat show for the rest of the year.

"We're looking at the autumn at the moment. We may move a day or a time. It'll be back, TBA," he said.

With TV3's takeover by Virgin Media, Kenny hopes there could be a chance to take the show on the road.

"That's a possibility, it's something I would like to do," he said.

Kenny was speaking at the opening of Wicked, the musical, at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre.

Online Editors