A mother with two young children was found stabbed to death outside her home yesterday afternoon.

'It would make you very fearful to live here' - mum-of-two found stabbed to death outside of home

The victim, who was named locally as shop worker Ingrida Maciokaite (31) was found with wounds to her head, chest and legs by her apartment building on Linen Hall Street in Dundalk, Co Louth, just after 2.45pm.

Ms Maciokaite, whose children are aged six and one, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 48-year-old man who was known to the victim has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing.

He was last night detained at Dundalk Garda station.

Ms Maciokaite, who was from Lithuania, worked in a shop in the town.

She could often be seen walking her daughter to the nearby primary school.

Efforts were continuing last night to contact her family in Lithuania. Meanwhile, neighbours expressed their shock at the tragedy.

Maria Macostrai, who lives 100 metres from the scene, said last night: "I feel scared now because you cannot be safe."

"It's such a terrible thing to have happened," said an elderly local. "I didn't know her personally, but my heart goes out to her family. Hopefully the person responsible will be brought to justice."

Another neighbour said he feared the worst when he saw the emergency services rush to the scene. "My first thought was 'not again'," he said.

"We had a stabbing around here not too long ago.

"It's just very upsetting, there's not much more you can you say about it. It would actually make you very fearful living here with these things going on."

Cllr Conor Keelan told the Irish Independent that the whole town was shocked by the tragedy.

"This was a horrific incident to occur in the town. I would like to express my sincerest grief and solidarity with the woman's family," he added.

A post-mortem will be carried out by the deputy State Pathologist today.

An incident room has been set up at Dundalk Garda station and gardaí appealed for anyone who has information or who witnessed what happened to contact them.

They also asked for anyone who may have dashcam footage of Linen Hall Street between 2.30 and 2.45 yesterday to contact the incident room on 042-9388400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Irish Independent